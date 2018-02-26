WASHINGTON — Gov. Bruce Rauner said on Monday he supports the state helping to finance some of the $175 million needed to rework roadways in and around the future Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park.
Last Friday, Chicago’s City Hall for the first time put a price tag on the work and identified as a potential funding source the state of Illinois.
The Chicago Sun-Times asked Rauner if he would support the state assistance. The Democratic Illinois legislative leaders — House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President John Cullerton — are in favor of the state bankrolling a big chunk of the infrastructure costs.
Rauner said it is an “honor” for the city of Chicago and Illinois to have the Obama Center “and I look forward to working together with the Illinois General Assembly to come up with the resources so we can put in the infrastructure around it to support it.”
“. . . I won’t speculate on the dollars at this point. I’ll say I look forward to working together to develop the infrastructure needed for that center because I think it is going to be a wonderful asset for the people of Illinois, a great tourist draw, a great economic engine.”
The Obama Foundation will hold a public meeting on Tuesday at McCormick Place to discuss Obama Center plans — with the proposed closing of Cornell Drive in Jackson Park sparking community outcry.