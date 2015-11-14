Rauner postpones budget summit because Madigan can’t be there

Gov. Bruce Rauner has postponed a budget summit that was set for Wednesday in Springfield after House Speaker Michael Madigan said Saturday he’ll need to be out-of-state for his father-in-law’s funeral.

Rauner spokeswoman Catherine Kelly said the meeting would be rescheduled for Dec. 1 so all four legislative leaders can be there.

The meeting will be the first meeting since May for Rauner and the legislative leaders, who’ve been at loggerheads over a state budget that was supposed to have taken effect July 1.

On Friday, Rauner aides released a memo detailing plans for the budget summit, saying the legislative leaders would get 10 minutes apiece “uninterrupted and unfiltered” — and in front of reporters — to make their case, followed by them meeting in private to try to hash things out.