Rauner, Pritzker agree to 3 debates in governor’s race

Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrat J.B. Pritzker have been ripping on each other for more than a year, and come September they’ll meet for the first of three debates ahead of the November election.

Both Pritzker and Rauner on Thursday agreed to participate in the following debates: Sept. 20 in Chicago, sponsored by NBC 5, Telemundo, Union League of Chicago and Chicago Urban League; Oct. 3 in Chicago, sponsored by ABC 7, Univision, and League of Women Voters, and Oct. 11 in Quincy, sponsored by WGEM and the Illinois Broadcasters Association.

Both candidates have a big stake in downstate Quincy. Rauner has been embroiled in controversy over his administration’s response to a deadly Legionnaires’ outbreak at the Illinois Veterans’ Home. He spent several nights there in January and a task force he created is poised to try to rebuild the flailing home. Pritzker has continually hammered Rauner over the outbreak, labeling the governor’s handling of it “fatal mismanagement.”

Pritzker was the first to announce the debate schedule, while touting that he’s participated in more than 50 forums and debates in the primary election and throwing in some digs.

“This is a critical election for our state and it is important for all voters in Illinois to hear from the gubernatorial candidates about their plans to fight for working families,” Pritzker said in a statement. “I look forward to sharing my vision for creating jobs, expanding healthcare and investing in education and comparing it to Bruce Rauner’s failed record of causing a 736-day budget crisis, attacking public education, and driving the state economy into the ground.”

Rauner’s campaign, in turn, confirmed the debates.

“Governor Rauner looks forward to participating in debates to talk about how JB Pritzker is wrong on taxes, corruption, and Mike Madigan,” spokesman Will Allison said.