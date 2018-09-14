Rauner, Pritzker to meet jointly with Sun-Times Editorial Board

Democrat J.B. Pritzker, left, addresses reporters in Springfield prior to Democrat Day at the Illinois State Fair. (AP File Photo/John O'Connor); Gov. Bruce Rauner, right, speaks at a bill signing at the Thompson Center. File photo.| Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and his Democratic challenger J.B. Pritzker will appear together before the Sun-Times Editorial Board next month.

Both have agreed to meet for an endorsement session on October 9. The session will be live-streamed.

Pritzker declined to appear alongside Rauner in the Chicago Tribune’s Editorial Board endorsement session on Friday morning. The newspaper endorsed Rauner in the March primary.

While the endorsement sessions are intended for editorial board members to decide which candidate the newspaper will endorse, the meeting is a debate of sorts.

Ahead of the March primary, Rauner faced challenger State Rep. Jeanne Ives just once during an editorial board meeting with the Chicago Tribune. He did not appear in any public debates with the Wheaton lawmaker, whom he defeated by just three points.

Pritzker and Rauner will participate in the following three debates: Sept. 20 in Chicago, sponsored by NBC 5, Telemundo, Union League of Chicago and Chicago Urban League; Oct. 3 in Chicago, sponsored by ABC 7, Univision, and League of Women Voters, and Oct. 11 in Quincy, sponsored by WGEM and the Illinois Broadcasters Association.