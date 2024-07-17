The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Republicans to focus on national security on third day of Milwaukee convention

Amid ongoing crises in Europe and the Middle East, officials from the last Trump administration are expected to take the stage to outline what foreign policy would look like if Trump returns to the White House for a second term.

By  Mitchell Armentrout and AP
   
Delegates attend the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Delegates attend the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Monday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The third day of the Republican National Convention kicks off Wednesday with Republicans — led by the newly nominated Donald Trump and his running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio — turning to issues of national security and foreign policy.

Republicans are expected to focus on Democratic President Joe Biden’s handling of the ongoing crises in Europe and the Middle East. Former Trump administration officials are also expected to take the stage to outline what foreign policy would look like if he returns to the White House for a second term.

Vance will also introduce himself to a national audience Wednesday evening when he delivers his first speech as the Republican vice-presidential nominee.

Make America grate again?

The third day of the Republican National Convention got off to a cheesy start at Illinois Republicans’ delegation breakfast Thursday.

Besides the usual lineup of party officials, the morning gathering at a hotel near the Milwaukee airport featured a side dish with curd appeal — a likeness of Donald Trump, carved from a a giant block of cheddar.

It showed the former president silhouette in front of the outline of state of Illinois — some of Illinois, at least. Trump covered a lot of the southern half of the state, just as he does on the electoral map.

A likeness of Donald Trump, carved from cheese, at the Illinois delegates breakfast on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

A likeness of Donald Trump, carved from cheese, at the Illinois delegates breakfast on Wednesday.

Mitchell Armentrout/Sun-Times

Fresh from prison, Navarro expected to speak at RNC, AP source says

Former White House official Peter Navarro was released Wednesday from prison and was expected to speak just hours later at the Republican National Convention, according to a person familiar with the schedule who spoke on condition of anonymity before its official release.

Navarro was released from custody after completing his four-month sentence for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

House Dems’ campaign committee fundraising sets record

The House Democrats’ campaign committee says it raised a record $44 million this past quarter.

Despite the turmoil roiling the party over Biden’s reelection, strategists have said donors are stepping up to give to congressional Democrats as a firewall against a potential second Trump White House.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said Wednesday the total includes $19.7 million raised in June. Biden’s halting debate against Trump was at the end of that month.

Democrats also are trying to offer political counterprogramming to the RNC, announcing $15 million to fund campaign operations in seven key swing states — even as some in the party have urged President Joe Biden to bow out of November’s election.

And the Democratic National Committee announced Tuesday that it is investing $15 million in state parties, meant to help them open more field offices and bolster staffing. The funding will let them add to the 217 existing coordinated campaign offices working jointly for Biden’s reelection bid and state parties that already employ 1,100-plus staffers in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the DNC said.

More Coverage
Laray Sharpe cries while leaning against a supporter after police shot and killed her relative near King Park in Milwaukee, which occurred outside the security perimeter for the Republican National Convention.
RNC 2024
Just blocks from RNC, out-of-state police helping with security shoot and kill a man
Community activists in Milwaukee sharply criticized the shooting, which happened at an encampment for unhoused people, calling it unjustified.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Former President Donald Trump chats with his running mate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Tuesday.
RNC 2024
Former primary rivals Haley, DeSantis make case for second Trump presidency
Former President Donald Trump took his seat inside the arena for the final two hours of the Republican National Convention program — still wearing a bandage on his right ear from Saturday’s assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally. He watched, and smiled often, as his former rivals pledged their support.
By Tina Sfondeles  and Mitchell Armentrout
 
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters as he enters the Fiserv Forum on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Columnists
Will the assassination attempt change Trump? We'll see on Thursday
When Trump delivers his acceptance address on Thursday night it will become clear whether the failed assassination attempt in any way changed him.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Law enforcement officers ride bikes outside the security perimeter on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
RNC 2024
Police arrest armed man in ski mask approaching RNC perimeter in Milwaukee
Meanwhile, a company owned by Donald Trump is now selling $299 sneakers showing an image of his bloodied face as he pumps his fist in the air, as he did after surviving an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.
By Mitchell Armentrout Tina Sfondeles , and 1 more
 
RNCMon-071624-98.jpg
RNC 2024
Scenes from inside the 2024 Republican National Convention
Illinois Republicans heartily welcomed Donald Trump’s selection of Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance on the first day of the convention.
By Ashlee Rezin  and Anthony Vazquez
 
US-VOTE-POLITICS-CONVENTION-REPUBLICANS
RNC 2024
The best places to go eat and have fun in Milwaukee, according to one group of Wisconsin friends
Whether you’re in the Milwaukee area for a massive political convention or maybe a little vacation, here are some places that our Lynn Sweet was told to go check out.
By Sun-Times staff
 
RNCMon-071624-132.jpg
RNC 2024
Suburban native, far-right conservative talk show host Charlie Kirk speaks at RNC
The 30-year-old Wheeling High School grad founded Turning Point USA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting conservative values on high school and college campuses.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, Donald Trump's new running mate, celebrates on the floor of Fiserv Forum Monday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
Columnists
Donald Trump's VP pick, Sen. J.D. Vance, is the reason Chicago has no top federal prosecutor
Former President Trump wasn’t going to repeat his Mike Pence mistake. He needed someone he could count on to follow orders.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Former President Donald Trump appears at the Republican National Convention Monday and shakes hands with his new running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance.
RNC 2024
Energetic Illinois Republicans celebrate VP candidate Vance, thank 'an angel' for Trump's survival
Illinois Republicans rallied behind former President Donald Trump — whom they say is helping heal fractures in their own state party.
By Mitchell Armentrout Tina Sfondeles , and 1 more
 
President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy arrive in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, the day he was assassinated.
Columnists
Six decades of pain and political violence from the pages of a seasoned reporter's notebook
There is no doubt political violence is a horrific stain on American democracy and assassination an abomination. But when you’ve covered politics on and off as long as I have, and you think you’ve seen or heard it all … you haven’t.
By Michael Sneed
 
DW0A9792-cropped.jpg
RNC 2024
Trump picks J.D. Vance as running mate
The Ohio senator, once a fierce Trump critic, has become a loyal ally.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., July 13, 2024.
Nation/World
Federal judge dismisses Trump classified documents case, says special prosecutor was appointed illegally
Donald Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday sided with lawyers defending the former president.
By Eric Tucker | AP
 
Interior of Holy Name Cathedral with vaulted wooden ceiling, stained glass windows, ornate columns and a crucifix high above the altar.
Politics
Chicago faith leaders react after Donald Trump assassination attempt
‘Maybe America will come to some awaking that nobody is safe while we allow assault weapons and while we continue to have no common-sense gun laws in this country,’ the Rev. Michael Pfleger told the Sun-Times.
By Sophie Sherry  and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
The stage is set at the Fiserv Forum ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Sunday, July 14, 2024.
RNC 2024
Illinois Republicans ready to 'rock this' RNC as Trump assassination attempt unites GOP
Donald Trump’s defiant response to the shooting has provided “a shot of adrenaline in our arm” for his already fervent followers, Illinois delegate Aaron Del Mar said as the GOP gets ready to kick off the Republican National Convention on Monday.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Chair of the Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee Reince Priebus walks the floor and speaks with a reporter at the Fiserv Forum ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Sunday, July 14, 2024.
Columnists
With the attempt on his life, Trump's convention will be 'epic,' says chair of RNC host committee
The image of a bloodied Trump pumping his fist at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday and mouthing the word “fight” will become one of the iconic photos defining these charged political times.
By Lynn Sweet
 
President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, July 14, 2024, about the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
RNC 2024
After Trump assassination attempt, Dems pause counter-messaging at RNC, including Pritzker appearance
Democrats had planned daily press conferences to highlight “the grave danger that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans pose to our democracy, our rights and our livelihoods.” But with images of the shooting still fresh in the voters’ minds, they’re opting to let President Biden lead their response.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
Nation/World
Trump safe; shooter, bystander dead after suspected assassination attempt
What we know so far about the suspected shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. The attack could alter the tenor and security posture at the Republican National Convention, which will begin Monday in Milwaukee.
By AP
 
President Joe Biden speaks, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Rehoboth Beach, Del., addressing news that gunshots rang out at Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's Pennsylvania campaign rally.
Nation/World
Biden says 'everybody must condemn' attack on Trump
Addressing the nation about two hours after the shooting, Biden said he was relieved that Trump is reportedly “doing well.” “We cannot allow this to be happening,” Biden said. He pledged to update the public later Saturday.
By AP
 
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., Saturday.
Elections
'These are scary times': Illinois politicians react to Trump assassination attempt
“I think the hate for Trump is out of hand. It’s out of control. We have to settle down,” Illinois GOP National Committeeman Richard Porter said. Former President Barack Obama urged a pivot away from polarization.
By Lynn Sweet  and Tina Sfondeles
 
Election 2024 Trump
Nation/World
Chicago, Illinois politicians react to Trump assassination attempt: 'Political violence is never acceptable.'
“Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics,” said former President Barack Obama.
By Ellery Jones
 

Next Up In Politics
Mayor Johnson nixes plan to remove George Washington statue outside his City Hall office
Madigan lawyers seek dismissal of 14 counts against ex-House speaker, citing Supreme Court ruling
Ahead of DNC, Brandon Johnson puts homeless on the street to make room for tent city occupants
Here's what to know about Chicago’s minimum wage increase and how it affects tipped workers
State Sen. Napoleon Harris' campaign spent $6,600 at high-end department stores, at least partly on clothes
Illinois lands federal partnership to further develop quantum projects
The Latest
0716 CST COver.jpg
News
Editor's note: Why your Sun-Times might be delivered late today
After Tuesday’s paper wasn’t delivered yesterday, Wednesday’s paper will arrive late in some areas due to continuing issues at our vendor’s printing facility. Both papers are expected to be delivered throughout the morning.
By Jennifer Kho
 
John O’Hearnahan helps clear a tree from a road near West Huron and North Leavitt Street in West Town, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, after severe storms passed through the Chicago area the night before. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Weather
Chicago area hit by at least 17 tornadoes over two days, 70,000 ComEd customers are still without power
The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 11 tornadoes touched down Monday night and six on Sunday. Interstate 55 remains closed in both directions near Channahon after high-tension power lines fell onto the highway.
By Sophie Sherry Mary Norkol , and 1 more
 
fotw07-17-24ChinookbestRS.jpg
Outdoors
Young man embraces the utter fun of fishing, catching a really big fish helps
Brady Putnam, 9, reeled in a bunch of fish, including a big Chinook and enjoyed the depths of the whole experience on Lake Michigan.
By Dale Bowman
 
CPD (1).JPG
Crime
Shootout in Dearborn Homes wounds 2 women
The victims, listed in fair condition, were shot in the 2900 block of South Dearborn Street in the Dearborn Homes, a CHA development, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Man I love admits he’s married, wants me as his side piece
Co-worker claimed he’d broken up with his ex and she was out of the picture, but now he’s getting back together with her.
By Abigail Van Buren
 