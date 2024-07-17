Republicans to focus on national security on third day of Milwaukee convention
Amid ongoing crises in Europe and the Middle East, officials from the last Trump administration are expected to take the stage to outline what foreign policy would look like if Trump returns to the White House for a second term.
The third day of the Republican National Convention kicks off Wednesday with Republicans — led by the newly nominated Donald Trump and his running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio — turning to issues of national security and foreign policy.
Republicans are expected to focus on Democratic President Joe Biden’s handling of the ongoing crises in Europe and the Middle East. Former Trump administration officials are also expected to take the stage to outline what foreign policy would look like if he returns to the White House for a second term.
Vance will also introduce himself to a national audience Wednesday evening when he delivers his first speech as the Republican vice-presidential nominee.
Make America grate again?
The third day of the Republican National Convention got off to a cheesy start at Illinois Republicans’ delegation breakfast Thursday.
Besides the usual lineup of party officials, the morning gathering at a hotel near the Milwaukee airport featured a side dish with curd appeal — a likeness of Donald Trump, carved from a a giant block of cheddar.
It showed the former president silhouette in front of the outline of state of Illinois — some of Illinois, at least. Trump covered a lot of the southern half of the state, just as he does on the electoral map.
Fresh from prison, Navarro expected to speak at RNC, AP source says
Former White House official Peter Navarro was released Wednesday from prison and was expected to speak just hours later at the Republican National Convention, according to a person familiar with the schedule who spoke on condition of anonymity before its official release.
Navarro was released from custody after completing his four-month sentence for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
House Dems’ campaign committee fundraising sets record
The House Democrats’ campaign committee says it raised a record $44 million this past quarter.
Despite the turmoil roiling the party over Biden’s reelection, strategists have said donors are stepping up to give to congressional Democrats as a firewall against a potential second Trump White House.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said Wednesday the total includes $19.7 million raised in June. Biden’s halting debate against Trump was at the end of that month.
Democrats also are trying to offer political counterprogramming to the RNC, announcing $15 million to fund campaign operations in seven key swing states — even as some in the party have urged President Joe Biden to bow out of November’s election.
And the Democratic National Committee announced Tuesday that it is investing $15 million in state parties, meant to help them open more field offices and bolster staffing. The funding will let them add to the 217 existing coordinated campaign offices working jointly for Biden’s reelection bid and state parties that already employ 1,100-plus staffers in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the DNC said.
Former President Donald Trump took his seat inside the arena for the final two hours of the Republican National Convention program — still wearing a bandage on his right ear from Saturday’s assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally. He watched, and smiled often, as his former rivals pledged their support.
Meanwhile, a company owned by Donald Trump is now selling $299 sneakers showing an image of his bloodied face as he pumps his fist in the air, as he did after surviving an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.
There is no doubt political violence is a horrific stain on American democracy and assassination an abomination. But when you’ve covered politics on and off as long as I have, and you think you’ve seen or heard it all … you haven’t.
‘Maybe America will come to some awaking that nobody is safe while we allow assault weapons and while we continue to have no common-sense gun laws in this country,’ the Rev. Michael Pfleger told the Sun-Times.
Donald Trump’s defiant response to the shooting has provided “a shot of adrenaline in our arm” for his already fervent followers, Illinois delegate Aaron Del Mar said as the GOP gets ready to kick off the Republican National Convention on Monday.
The image of a bloodied Trump pumping his fist at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday and mouthing the word “fight” will become one of the iconic photos defining these charged political times.
Democrats had planned daily press conferences to highlight “the grave danger that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans pose to our democracy, our rights and our livelihoods.” But with images of the shooting still fresh in the voters’ minds, they’re opting to let President Biden lead their response.
What we know so far about the suspected shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. The attack could alter the tenor and security posture at the Republican National Convention, which will begin Monday in Milwaukee.
Addressing the nation about two hours after the shooting, Biden said he was relieved that Trump is reportedly “doing well.” “We cannot allow this to be happening,” Biden said. He pledged to update the public later Saturday.
“I think the hate for Trump is out of hand. It’s out of control. We have to settle down,” Illinois GOP National Committeeman Richard Porter said. Former President Barack Obama urged a pivot away from polarization.
“Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics,” said former President Barack Obama.
After Tuesday’s paper wasn’t delivered yesterday, Wednesday’s paper will arrive late in some areas due to continuing issues at our vendor’s printing facility. Both papers are expected to be delivered throughout the morning.
The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 11 tornadoes touched down Monday night and six on Sunday. Interstate 55 remains closed in both directions near Channahon after high-tension power lines fell onto the highway.