The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
RNC 2024 Politics Elections

Viral RNC face-off with 'loser' Gaetz sparks just one regret in Illinois GOPer who called him an ‘a------'

Illinois National Republican Committeeman Richard Porter berated the scandal-plagued Matt Gaetz for trying to embarrass former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a television interview. “Shut up, Gaetz, you don’t have to be an a------,” Porter told him.

By  Mitchell Armentrout
   
SHARE Viral RNC face-off with 'loser' Gaetz sparks just one regret in Illinois GOPer who called him an ‘a------'
Illinois Republican National Committeeman Richard Porter chats with members of the Illinois delegation during breakfast — before the start of the second day of the Republican National Convention — at the Comfort Suites Milwaukee Airport hotel in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Illinois Republican National Committeeman Richard Porter chats with members of the Illinois delegation during breakfast before the start of the second day of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday. That night, he would confront U.S Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on the convention floor when Gaetz tried to embarrass former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a television interview.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

OAK CREEK, Wis. — The morning after going face-to-face with U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on the floor of the Republican National Convention, a leading Illinois Republican on Wednesday called the far-right GOP congressman “a loser.”

Illinois National Republican Committeeman Richard Porter’s Tuesday night interaction with Gaetz made the rounds in a social media video that showed him berate the scandal-plagued Gaetz for trying to embarrass former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a television interview.

“Shut up, Gaetz, you don’t have to be an a------,” Porter told the Florida Republican on the floor.

Gaetz, a frequent punchline on late-night TV talk shows, responded: “I don’t know who you are.”

“It doesn’t f------ matter who I am,” Porter responded, his face inches from Gaetz’s. “Don’t be an a------.”

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 16: Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is seen during preparations on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., shown Tuesday during preparations for the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Later that day, he would end up being confronted by an Illinois party official when Gaetz tried to embarrass former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy while McCarthy was being interviewed on television. A tweet of the confrontation went viral online.

Joe Raedle/Getty

At the Illinois RNC delegation’s Wednesday breakfast, Porter said Gaetz’s display “was just for show. It was obnoxious, it was not consistent with what we’re here for.”

Gaetz “has flashes of brilliance, but he has no discipline,” Porter said during the morning at the delegation’s suburban Milwaukee hotel. “I’m sure the people in his district can do better than he is.”

On the other hand, “he’s still better than AOC,” Porter continued, referencing hyper-progressive U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., a frequent target of Republican ire. “But it’s not the right kind of representation for our party.”

Porter said he went back up to Gaetz about 40 minutes later to ask, “‘You good?’ He looked at me … He didn’t say anything.”

As for his viral moment, Porter said, “Everything else I stand by. Just the F-word. I should have left that out.”

Next Up In RNC 2024
Teamsters president betrays workers by speaking at RNC
MIRA? New Illinois GOP chair Kathy Salvi vows to end ‘blue funk’: ‘We're gonna make Illinois red again’
Illinois Republican goes viral after confronting 'obnoxious' Gaetz on convention floor
Just blocks from RNC, out-of-state police helping with security shoot and kill a man
Former primary rivals Haley, DeSantis make case for second Trump presidency
Will the assassination attempt change Trump? We'll see on Thursday
The Latest
Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu in Season 2 of “The Bear.”
Movies and TV
'The Bear' sets a comedy record with 23 Emmy nominations
Stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri go for repeat wins for Season 2 of the made-in-Chicago series.
By Andrew Dalton | AP
 
Film Review - Twisters
Movies and TV
'Twisters' funnels science, action and romance into a wonderfully mindless adventure
Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-jones play unlikely duo of experts in the disaster movie set in the universe of 1996’s ‘Twister.’
By Richard Roeper
 
20240501_Mariscos_San_Pedro_mm0378.jpg
Food and Restaurants
A restaurant in a Chicago rock hall? Chef Oliver Poilevey is just warming up
Mariscos San Pedro is the flashy newcomer just opened in Thalia Hall. But the chef behind it is a second-generation Chicago food talent with a flair for experimentation.
By Maggie Hennessy | For WBEZ
 
Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th).
City Hall
Facing stiff resistance, Johnson calls off vote to install Sigcho-Lopez as Zoning chair
Mayor Brandon Johnson spent the weekend lobbying alderpersons to install Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) as chair of the City Council’s powerful Zoning Committee. But with business leaders pushing back and Council opponents insisting that 34 votes were needed to consider the Council shake-up Johnson called off the vote.
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago police Supt. David Brown.
Police Reform
Chicago’s top watchdog pushed to add ex-Police Supt. David Brown to city’s do-not-hire list
Inspector General Deborah Witzburg wanted to bar Brown from being rehired after he refused to cooperate with an investigation linked to a drug bust involving a police chief’s car. Police officials rebuffed the request.
By Tom Schuba
 