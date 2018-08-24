Rudy Giuliani: If Trump was impeached Americans would ‘revolt’

Fresh from his declaration that “truth isn’t truth,” President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Thursday that Americans would “revolt” if Trump was impeached “for political reasons.”

Giuliani was golfing at a Trump-owned golf course in Balmedie, Scotland, when a Sky News reporter asked him if he thought Trump’s impeachment was “inevitable” after the president’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort was found guilty Tuesday of eight fraud-related charges and his former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight felonies on the same day.

“Hardly,” Giuliani replied. “I think it’s inevitable that he won’t.”

The former New York mayor said impeachment would be “totally horrible.”

“He didn’t collude with the Russians, he didn’t obstruct justice, everything Cohen says has been disproved,” he said. “You could only impeach him for political reasons, and the American people would revolt against that.”

He also said Trump had been “completely cleared.”

“You have this Cohen guy, he doesn’t know anything about Russian collusion, doesn’t know anything about obstruction, he’s a massive liar,” he said. “If anything, it’s turned very much in the president’s favor.”

Not all legal experts share Giuliani’s interpretation of the recent developments. An immediate concern for Trump is Cohen’s claim that Trump directed him to arrange hush money payments ahead of the 2016 election to two women alleging past affairs with Trump. Cohen pleaded to guilty to felony campaign finance violations in connection with those payments.

Trump said the payments did not constitute a campaign finance violation because the payments “came from me” and not the Trump campaign.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s a campaign contribution or a corporate or a personal contribution – the campaign limits apply,” Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis said on MSNBC Wednesday. “You committed a felony if you knew about it afterwards and didn’t take that money back.”

On Friday, reports surfaced that Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, was granted immunity by federal prosecutors for providing information about Cohen