A new explanation for James Comey’s firing

Rudy Giuliani, Trump's new attorney, has offered a new explanation for the firing of James Comey. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s explanation for why he fired FBI Director James Comey is again shifting.

Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s new attorney, says Trump fired Comey last year “because Comey would not, among other things, say that he wasn’t a target” of the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

Trump fired Comey last May. He initially cited Comey’s handling of the probe into Democratic rival Hillary Clinton’s emails. He later told NBC’s Lester Holt that he was thinking of “this Russia thing.”

On Fox News Wednesday night, Giuliani said Trump did the Lester Holt interview “to explain to the American people the president was not the target of the investigation.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia and possible obstruction of his investigation.