Sun-Times runoff endorsements
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
The runoff election will be held April 2. Expanded early voting begins Monday and will continue through April 1. To find an early-voting location closest to you, go to chicagoelections.com/en/early-voting.html.
A government-issued photo ID, such as a driver’s license, is not required to vote, though it can be helpful if there is any question about a voter’s registration.
Here are runoff endorsements made by the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board:
Mayor: Lori Lightfoot
Treasurer: Ameya Pawar
Aldermanic races
- 5th Ward: Leslie Hairston
- 6th Ward: Deborah A. Foster-Bonner
- 15th Ward: Raymond A. Lopez
- 16th Ward: Stephanie Coleman
- 20th Ward: Jeanette B. Taylor
- 21st Ward: Howard B. Brookins Jr.
- 25th Ward: Byron Sigcho-Lopez
- 30th Ward: Ariel E. Reboyras
- 31st Ward: Milagros “Milly” Santiago
- 33rd Ward: Deborah L. Mell
- 39th Ward: Robert Murphy
- 40th Ward: Patrick O’Connor
- 43rd Ward: Derek Lindblom
- 46th Ward: Marianne Lalonde
- 47th Ward: Michael A. Negron
Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com