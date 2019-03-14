Sun-Times runoff endorsements

The runoff election will be held April 2. Expanded early voting begins Monday and will continue through April 1. To find an early-voting location closest to you, go to chicagoelections.com/en/early-voting.html.

A government-issued photo ID, such as a driver’s license, is not required to vote, though it can be helpful if there is any question about a voter’s registration.

Here are runoff endorsements made by the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board:

Mayor: Lori Lightfoot

Treasurer: Ameya Pawar

Aldermanic races

