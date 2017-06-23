Services held for Alexis Stubbs, a girl who dreamed of fame

Funeral for Alexis Stubbs at St Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 6954 S Union. Friday, June 23, 2017. | Brian Jackson for the Sun-Times

The girl in the casket wore a crown of pink roses Friday.

In the pews, in the sticky heat, her 14-year-old cousin, Janyah, wore matching flowers in her hair.

“They were close — very close,” said Janyah’s mother, Kiwanda Evans.

Janyah has been repeating one question in recent days: “Why?”

Evans has no answer to why Janyah’s beloved cousin, Alexis Stubbs, was stabbed to death earlier this month, allegedly by her step-father — a man she called “Daddy.”

But on Friday, at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church on the South Side, that question — at least among those who spoke — was put to the side. Family and friends came instead to remember a preteen girl who dreamed of becoming a celebrity.

“Lexi wanted to be famous, like most 12-year-old girls,” Evans said. “She wanted to be a celebrity — acting, modeling. She wanted to do it all.”

Evans recalled how Alexis and her daughter talked for hours on the phone, and about having to nag Janyah to finally hang up. She recalled the cousins belting out Lady Gaga and Beyonce tunes, accompanying the karaoke machine Evans has at her Lake in the Hills home. Three weeks before she died, Alexis was making plans for a summer visit to see Janyah, Evans said.

Instead, Cook County prosecutors say, John Singleton, 31, a man with whom Alexis’ mother had had an on-again-off-again relationship, attacked the girl with a hammer and a knife, stabbing her about a dozen times in a Sheridan Park apartment.

At the time, Singleton had just recently been released from prison after serving time for attempting to strangle Alexis’ mother. Prosecutors say the attack came after Singleton and the mother argued about buying cigarettes. Singleton has allegedly confessed to detectives that he stabbed and hit Alexis, prosecutors said.

Alexis’ mother sat in the front row at the church Friday, also wearing pink flowers in her hair. Family and friends stopped to hug her on their way to peer into Alexis’ pink-and-white casket.

Alexis was born in Elgin, and a group of her relatives from the northwest suburban town came to her service.

“She loved purses. She loved being pretty. She was definitely a girly girl,” said Stephanie Phillips, a cousin.

She wanted to be Lady Gaga, Phillips said.

“She was just an all-around great kid. … She knew she was going to be on TV. I thought I was going to help her get there. She really believed she was going to be a celebrity,” Phillips said.