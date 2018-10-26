Elections

10/26/2018, 07:59pm

Illinois House 61st District Republican nominee: Sheri Jesiel

BySun-Times Editorial Board

Republican incumbent Sheri Jesiel is the Sun-Times’ endorsed candidate in the 61st Illinois House district. She is running against Democrat Joyce Mason.

The Chicago Sun-Times sent all candidates seeking party nominations in the Illinois House a list of questions to find out their views on a range of important issues facing the state of Illinois.

Jesiel did not return a completed questionnaire, but watch the video above to find out why she’s running for re-election.

Who is Sheri Jesiel?

Her political/civic background:  State Rep since July 2014; Involved in local politics prior to that

Her occupation:  State Representative; Background in Human Resource Management, Business Management and I’m also a CPA

Her education: Bachelors in Business Admin and Accounting, Certified Public Accountant

Campaign website: Jesielforrep.com

RELATED

Illinois House 61st District Democratic nominee: Joyce Mason

Sun-Times endorsement for the Illinois House in the 61st District: Sheri Jesiel

SUN-TIMES 2018 ILLINOIS VOTING GUIDE

PolitiFact is an exclusive partnership between Chicago Sun-Times and BGA to fact-check politicians

Ahead of the historic 2018 elections, the Sun-Times is teaming up weekly with the Better Government Association, in print and online, to fact-check the truthfulness of the candidates. You can find all of the PolitiFact Illinois stories we’ve reported together here.

Sun-Times Editorial Board