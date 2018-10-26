Illinois House 61st District Republican nominee: Sheri Jesiel

Republican incumbent Sheri Jesiel is the Sun-Times’ endorsed candidate in the 61st Illinois House district. She is running against Democrat Joyce Mason.

The Chicago Sun-Times sent all candidates seeking party nominations in the Illinois House a list of questions to find out their views on a range of important issues facing the state of Illinois.

Jesiel did not return a completed questionnaire, but watch the video above to find out why she’s running for re-election.

Who is Sheri Jesiel? Her political/civic background: State Rep since July 2014; Involved in local politics prior to that Her occupation: State Representative; Background in Human Resource Management, Business Management and I’m also a CPA Her education: Bachelors in Business Admin and Accounting, Certified Public Accountant Campaign website: Jesielforrep.com

RELATED

• Illinois House 61st District Democratic nominee: Joyce Mason

• Sun-Times endorsement for the Illinois House in the 61st District: Sheri Jesiel

Ahead of the historic 2018 elections, the Sun-Times is teaming up weekly with the Better Government Association, in print and online, to fact-check the truthfulness of the candidates. You can find all of the PolitiFact Illinois stories we’ve reported together here.