Sneed: Move to rename Museum Campus Drive after Special Olympics

A Special Olympics participant at the St. Patrick's Day Parade earlier this year. | Max Herman/For the Sun-Times

Changing lanes.

Sneed is told there is a move afoot to rename Museum Campus Drive, which winds throughout a lakeshore campus including Soldier Field, the Shedd Aquarium and the Field Museum.

The new name: Special Olympics Way.

The move would highlight Chicago as the birthplace of the Special Olympics in 1968. (The Special Olympics was the brainchild of Illinois Supreme Court Justice Anne M. Burke when she worked for the Chicago Park District.)

Sneed hears the renaming of Museum Campus Drive may be introduced Friday in tandem with a City Council ordinance introduced by Aldermen Brendan Reilly (42) and Sophia King (4) to rename Balbo Drive after legendary civil rights crusader Ida B. Wells.

The move is the result of criticism last year that Italo Balbo, a World War II Air Force Marshal, was a fascist symbol which should be erased as a Chicago landmark because he served under Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

Sneed is also told the Balbo ordinance may also include a plan to change the name of Congress Parkway (near Grant Park and the Congress Expressway) in honor of a famous or prominent Italian-American from Chicago, selected by the Italian-American community.

Stay tuned.