ENDORSEMENT: Sophia King for 4th Ward alderman

South Side

Challenger Ebony D. Lucas, a lawyer, offers thoughtful answers when asked about problems in her ward, which runs along the lakefront from downtown to Hyde Park. But Sophia King, who won a 2017 special election after being appointed to the seat, is off to a solid start and deserves re-election to a full four-year term. A respected member of the City Council’s Progressive Caucus, King is a former Latin School chemistry teacher and Chicago Public Schools administrator who has been a stalwart on behalf of schools in her ward. In the course of three decades in the ward, she has been a co-founder of the Ariel Community Academy, a neighborhood school in the North Kenwood/Oakland area, and the It’s Time Organization to help prevent gun violence. She also was president of Harriet’s Daughters, which promotes jobs and wealth creation in African-American communities. Her priorities are jobs, good neighborhood schools and public safety.

