Cook County Board 11th District Republican nominee: Steven Graves

On Aug. 29, Steven Graves appeared before the Sun-Times Editorial Board. We asked him why he’s running for the Cook County Board in the November 2018 general election. He’s challenging incumbent John P. Daley.

Cook County has cut its spending and probably will pass a budget that includes no new revenues. Given the county government’s resources and responsibilities, what else would you do to cut or to generate sustainable revenues? How much would money would that save or generate? Are you willing to vote for new taxes or fees? Please be specific.

Graves: Reduce Costs.

The Cook County Health and Hospitals System lost out on some $165 million in revenue over three years because of lax clerical procedures and errors, according to report last spring by the county inspector general. What would you do to end this kind of waste?

Graves: Professional Audits

What should the County Board’s role be in assisting economically depressed areas in the south suburbs? Should the county sheriff take over policing responsibilities in more suburbs that are struggling to maintain police protection?

Graves: What will it cost? Who will pay for it?

Who is Steven Graves? His political/civic cackground: 19th Ward Republican Committeeman His occupation: Real Estate Broker-Owner His education: DePaul University BA.

As a commissioner, how strongly would you support efforts to ensure that voting within the county is secure?

Graves: Important

What should the County Board do to help reduce gun violence?

Graves: Better witness protection. Reward Money for Info. Media go to shooters home.

What ordinances would you propose and make a priority?

Graves: Hire 1 employee for every 2 retired unless critical position.

Should Cook County create a Consensus Revenue Forecasting Commission to give the board independent analyses?

Graves: What will it cost? Who will pay for it?

Does it make sense for the sheriff’s department to take over the Cook County forest preserve police? Does it make sense for Stroger Hospital to have its own police force? Please explain.

Graves: What will it cost? Who will pay for it?

Within the forest preserve system, native plants areas in unmanaged land are deteriorating at a rate of about 3 percent per year because of weeds and invasive species. What should be done, if anything, to protect the forest preserve’s ecosystems?

Graves: Important to me.

Are county commissioners, who are mostly Democrats, independent enough of their party and the president?

Graves: Please

What can the county do to create synergies with the City of Chicago? Or is this unnecessary?

Graves: Cooperation is usually good for everybody.

