Cook County Board 11th District Republican candidate: Steven S. Graves

When Steven S. Graves, a Republican candidate for the Cook County Board of Commissioners in the 11th District, visited the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board on Feb. 20, we asked him to introduce himself to voters:

My name is Steven S. Graves and I’m running for Cook County Commissioner in the 11th District as a Republican. I’m married with four children. I graduated from DePaul University and I own a small real estate company in my neighborhood.

You know, I’d like to see expenses cut for the county. You had the soda tax, so you got a $5 billion budget and they actually wanted more money and my two questions are always, ‘what’s it going to cost?’ and ‘who’s going to pay for it?’ So, I’d like to see expenses cut and taxes reduced. They’re just too high for everybody. Well, I’d have to look at the budget. You know, there’s $5 billion, there’s got to be excess spending somewhere. Everybody always wants to increase revenue. I want to start out, let’s decrease expenses and then see where we go from there.

The Chicago Sun-Times sent the candidates seeking nominations for the Cook County Board of Commissioners a list of questions to find out their views on a range of important issues facing the county. To see Graves’ responses, please click here.

Steven S. Graves

