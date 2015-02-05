Stewart blasts Tillis as ‘ideologue’ with ‘light fecal dusting’ in his latte

Jon Stewart had a few things to say Wednesday night on “The Daily Show” about Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, and Tillis’ idea that mandating restaurant employees wash their hands after going to the bathroom is one form of regulation we don’t need.

“I don’t have any problem with Starbucks if they choose to opt out of this policy as long as they post a sign that says ‘We don’t require our employees to wash their hands after leaving the restroom,’” Tillis said on Tuesday.

“I’d high five him, but I don’t want to die like a character in the game ‘Oregon Trail,’” Stewart said.

He also had one main point to make.

“You do realize that’s a regulation, too, right?” Stewart said of making restaurants post a sign pointing out their employees may have filthy mitts.

“That’s not getting rid of regulation,” Stewart said. “That just makes you an inconsistent ideologue with a light fecal dusting in your latte.”