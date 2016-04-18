Street closures, extra CTA service for NFL Draft Town events

Residents near Grant Park should expect traffic delays during the NFL Draft. Street closures for the free Draft Town festivities in the park already are in place. The draft starts Thursday and runs through Saturday. | Sun-Times file photo

Street closures are already in place and the CTA is adding extra service for the returning NFL Draft Town Fan Festival, which takes place downtown Thursday through Saturday.

Residents near Grant Park should expect traffic delays, according to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Congress, from Michigan to Columbus, including sidewalks and the Columbus Circle, will remain closed until Monday, according to the OEMC. Columbus, from Jackson to Balbo, also remains closed until Monday. Westbound Balbo, from Columbus to Lake Shore Drive, will remain closed to traffic until Friday, May 6.

Michigan, from Jackson to Balbo, will close between 3-8 p.m. Thursday and again between 3-8 p.m. on Friday to accommodate the red carpet introduction featuring NFL legends and top college prospects.

Between May 3-6, eastbound Balbo will be closed for event clean-up, according to OEMC.

The CTA is adding extra service for fans to make their way to Draft Town, but is also warning of planned construction.

Longer trains will run along the Blue, Red, Brown and Orange lines on Thursday and Friday, according to the transit agency. On Saturday, longer trains will run on the Red, Brown and Orange lines between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. Red Line trains will also run more frequently between 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Twelve downtown bus routes will be temporarily rerouted due to Draft Town, including the No. 1 Bronzeville/Union Station; No. 3 King Drive; No. 4 Cottage Grove; No. 6 Jackson Park Express; No. 7 Harrison; No. J14 Jeffrey Jump; No. 26 South Shore Express; No. 28 Stony Island; No. 126 Jackson; No. 132 Goose Island Express; No. 143 Stockton/Michigan Express; and No. 147 Outer Drive Express.

Additionally, Blue Line trains will bypass the Montrose station over the weekend and Green Line trains will not serve five stations due to planned work. Free shuttle buses will run in the affected areas.