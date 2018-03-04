Democratic candidate for Ill. House in 27th District: Tawana J. (T.J.) Robinson

The Chicago Sun-Times sent the candidates seeking nominations for Illinois House of Representatives a list of questions to find out their views on a range of important issues facing the state of Illinois. Tawana J. (T.J.) Robinson submitted the following answers to our questionnaire:

TOPIC: Top priorities

QUESTION: Please explain what your specific cause or causes will be. Please avoid a generic topic or issue in your answer.

ANSWER:

One of my priorities is to address unemployment and under-employment in Illinois. I want to target the lack of job opportunities in the communities for which people from diverse ethnic backgrounds in low socio-economic communities reside. When elected, I would propose bringing shovel ready jobs, construction, and/or factories to or near these communities so that my constituents in my district can see that opportunities exist within their community. History has shown us that where resources are lacking, crime and often violent crime is prominent. We can reduce violent crime by providing a job/work infrastructure where blighted communities exist. My priority is to fight legislation that cuts funding to human services and social service programs. We should not try balancing budgets by cutting services that are useful to the community/citizenry they serve. In recent years, the City of Chicago decided to close several mental health facilities. The closing of those facilities had a negative impact on the communities for which those locations existed and on the Cook County Jail system. Individuals in need of the mental health facilities either languished in the streets of those communities and/or eventually committed violent and/or criminal acts which landed them in our Cook County Jail system, therefore, increasing an already over populated Cook County Jail system. I am an advocate for an elected representative school board. I’m an advocate for taxation with representation. One of my priorities would be to transform the 7 appointee school board in Chicago to one composed of elected members, as Chicago should not be the only school district in Illinois with an appointed school board. Moreover, I am not an advocate of school closures. Public schools should receive the resources and funds that they need to foster academic achievement and high enrollment so that they can’t be deemed underutilized and slated for closure. Furthermore, when schools close, students are required to travel farther through unsafe neighborhoods that harbor harmful predatory elements. Graduated state income tax is a priority. I believe we all should pay our fair share of taxes to allow for important government services to be readily available for all Illinoisans. A graduated state income tax is needed to assure it will/can happen. The higher income earners in our state should feel privileged that their higher tax rate is partly responsible for making Illinois the best if not one of the best States in United States of America. The State of Illinois should adopt a universal healthcare system. A universal system will reduce the strain on our public hospitals; reduce the financial stress on individuals who have long term health needs and short term needs due to accidents, illnesses, etc. We can make it a reality by implementing at minimum a transaction tax on trades that take place at institutions like the Chicago Board of Trade, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, etc. Individuals/Corporations that partake of transactions in the financial sector on a daily basis, is no different from a person who walks into Walgreens to buy some gum or water. The person buying the gum or water is taxed for that transaction. However, millions/billions of dollars are exchanged at the aforementioned institutions daily without any tax levied for the consumption of the items traded.

Tawana J. (T.J.) Robinson

Legislative District: Illinois General Assembly State Representative 27th District

Political/civic background: I have over 15 years experience working in politics:

2000-2009, I served as an active member of the Proviso Township Democratic Organization, and volunteered in helping run the campaign for the former long-term Cook County Recorder of Deeds and Committeeman Eugene “Gene” Moore.

2003-2009, I campaigned with the various school board members of District 205 Proviso Township High Schools, and helped them maintain office, where I worked as the Dean of Students.

2010-2017, I campaigned with the Local School Council President Latroy Robinson and LSC members of the Riverdale School District 133. In addition, I assisted with the preceding LSC President’s campaign who maintained office for 27 years.

Occupation: Special Education Teacher, Evening School Credit Recovery Coordinator

Education:

Roosevelt University , 2006-2012

Ed. D. Educational Leadership

, 2006-2012 Ed. D. Educational Leadership Lewis University , 2002

Type 75, Educational Administration

, 2002 Type 75, Educational Administration Dominican University , 1998-2001

Masters Degree in Special Education

, 1998-2001 Masters Degree in Special Education Augustana College, 1993-1997

Bachelors of Art, English K-12

Campaign website: www.tawanarobinson.com

TOPIC: Top district needs

QUESTION: Please list three district-specific needs that will be your priorities. This could be a project that is needed in your district, or a rule that needs to be changed, or some federal matter that has been ignored.

ANSWER:

Public education funding and resources Employment opportunities and job skills acquisition programs Social service and human service programs, i.e.., mental health institutions, senior citizens support agencies, etc… Proactive measures and strategies for gun violence prevention

TOPIC: Pension debt

QUESTION: In 2017, Illinois’ unfunded pension liability ballooned to at least $130 billion. Do you support re-amortizing this debt? Please explain your answer. And what is your position on a constitutional amendment that would reduce the liability of the pension debt?

ANSWER: It’s clear that pension debt is a couple of decades old in the making. The solution lies in austerity measures. I am in favor of re-amortization. Re-amortization would allow for the adjusting of principle and interest payments which essentially reduces the amount taxpayers would have to pay to effectively end the burgeoning pension debt. In addition, I would follow the lead of the foremost financial experts to come up with other viable solutions to address this spiraling pension debt crisis.

TOPIC: Minimum Wage

QUESTION: Cook County and Chicago are on their way to paying a $13 hourly minimum wage. Many suburbs in the county, however, have opted out of the wage increase. Should Illinois raise its minimum wage from $8.25 an hour? Please explain. And if you favor an increase in the state minimum wage, what should it be?

ANSWER: I am ecstatic that the minimum wage in Cook County and Chicago will eventually reach $13 an hour. I believe Illinois should not only raise the minimum to $8.25, but the legislature should push for a “living wage”. The minimum wage of $8.25 wouldn’t properly address the difference in cost of living in Taylorville as opposed to Naperville. However, a proper “living wage” would address this issue more soundly.

TOPIC: Pot

QUESTION: Should recreational marijuana be legalized in Illinois? Please explain.

ANSWER: I’m listening closely to the research that’s being conducted in states like Colorado that have legalized recreational use of marijuana. Research proves that recreational use of marijuana causes more car accidents and impairs the cognitive abilities of individuals who use it. However, the much needed revenue that would be created serves as an incentive. I plan to look very judiciously at both sides of the issue.

TOPIC: Casinos

QUESTION: Would you support more casinos in Illinois, including in Chicago. What about racinos? Please explain.

ANSWER: We have to be open to researching every revenue source available to address the budget gap, the looming pension crisis, and the underfunding of education. I think it would be safe to assume that legislation has already been approved to allow Chicago to have a casino. Likewise, racinos have the same potential to be a viable option for revenue. We will see a casino in the very near future. What we have to be concerned about is that the resources are properly distributed to address the aforementioned financial crisis.

TOPIC: Property tax freeze

QUESTION: A property tax freeze in Illinois has been proposed frequently since Gov. Bruce Rauner took office. What’s your position? If you favor a freeze, how many years should it last? Should the freeze exclude property tax increases to service the debt, make pension payments or cover the cost of public safety? Again, please explain.

ANSWER: I am not in favor of a property tax freeze. My concern with a property tax freeze for all Illinoisans is that property taxes in Illinois are critical to the funding of public education. Districts with low property taxes would continue to not receive their needed share of State funding to enrich the minds of children who have the least amount of resources available for human capital in Illinois. Thus, a statewide property tax freeze will disproportionately and negatively affect poor citizens in Illinois. Subsequently, with a property tax freeze, the gap between the educated and uneducated will widen.

TOPIC: School funding

QUESTION: A revised school funding formula was approved this year by the Legislature and the governor, but a bipartisan commission has concluded that billions more dollars are needed to achieve sufficient and equitable funding. Should Illinois spend more on schools, and where would the money come from?

ANSWER: Illinois should look at each school districts needs and spend the appropriate money to afford students of the respective districts an education that will set them on a path to exceed in a global society. There are several options for spending more money on schools. The obvious option would be to raise taxes. However, raising taxes would disproportionately affect people from low socio-economic backgrounds. Another possible solution would be to address State contracts with private vendors that do business with the State. Often times, we find that vendors are paid exorbitant contracts but provide minimal service and/or poor service to the people they are paid to serve.

TOPIC: Opioid abuse

QUESTION: How can the Legislature best address the problem of opioid abuse and addiction? Please cite specific laws you have supported or would support.

ANSWER: One of the arguments that researchers are making is that the use of marijuana would lessen the use for opioids and pain killers. We should look at federal legislation and models to fit our basic needs in Illinois. We should compare recreational marijuana use in Colorado to the lack of opioid abuse in Colorado and determine if it’s efficacious.

TOPIC: Guns

QUESTION: Do you support a state ban on gun silencers? Please explain.

ANSWER: I would support a ban on gun silencers in inner city communities; whereas, individuals shooting in professional competitions and in hunting events justifies the need for muzzles and silencers.

QUESTION: Should all gun dealers in Illinois be licensed by the state? Please explain.

ANSWER: All gun dealers should be licensed in order to prevent under the table sales straw purchases. This would curtail the number of criminals who have access to guns.

QUESTION: Should family members be empowered to petition courts for the temporary removal of guns from emotionally or mentally disturbed people who may be a danger to themselves or others? Please explain.

ANSWER: People who are emotionally or mentally disturbed should not have access to guns. I would support legislation that allows responsible family members the right to petition courts to temporarily remove guns. Mentally and emotionally disturbed people are a danger to themselves and society. Allowing them to possess a firearm wouldn’t be representative of a prudent and concerned society. However, the temporary removal of guns should take into account whether the person has a temporary or permanent emotional or mental disturbance. People who have short term emotional and mental distress shouldn’t have their gun rights taken away for the same length of time as a permanently disturbed person.

TOPIC: Medicaid

QUESTION: What would you do to ensure the long-term viability of the state’s Medicaid program? Do you support continued Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act? Should the state continue on a path toward managed care for Medicaid beneficiaries? Should everyone be permitted to buy into Medicaid?

ANSWER: I am whole heartedly in favor of the continuation of the Medicaid program. It has been documented that the affordable care act in spite of its previous slow start, has become a viable means of providing health care to the largest constituency ever. In light of the fact that our largest population of baby boomers who have contributed so much to our society will come dependent upon Medicare and Medicaid, the right thing to do to is to support the expansion of Medicaid. In light of the mismanagement of resources by the Health and Family Services Department, as it relates to managed care organizations and the overall billing process, I would have to take a very close look at the managed care organizations and the continued funding for their beneficiaries. There has to be another vehicle put in place to allow the beneficiaries to continue to receive the services. Medicaid wasn’t intended to be utilized by individuals other than those below the poverty level.

TOPIC: College student exodus

QUESTION: Illinois is one of the largest exporters of college students in the country. What would you do to encourage the best and brightest young people in Illinois to attend college here at home? Does Illinois have too many state universities, as some have argued?

ANSWER: In order to encourage the best and brightest of Illinois’ college bound students to stay home, I would propose legislation that would pay full tuition to any school of their acceptance. The legislation would have a maximum amount of years and money a student would have to complete their undergraduate degree. In addition, the legislation would strongly encourage the students to stay in Illinois after graduation from college to help increase the intellectual capacity in the State. I do not believe that Illinois has too many state universities. Traditionally, state funded universities have been the higher education institutions that people of meager means have been able to attend. These institutions have given our great state some of the best, educators, inventors, lawyers, doctors, engineers, and politicians.

TOPIC: Gov. Rauner

QUESTION: Please list three of Gov. Bruce Rauner’s principles, or decisions he has made, with which you agree. Also please list three of the governor’s principles, or decisions he has made, with which you disagree.

ANSWER: Three principles or decisions Governor Rauner made I agree with:

I agree with term limits on officials serving in public office. I believe prudent financial decisions and legislation is needed to bring Illinois back to sound financial ground. I agree with the Governor for providing resources to allow parents to make the decision about where to send their children to school. However, that doesn’t mean I’m for defunding or underfunding our great public school system from which I am a product.

Three principles or decisions Governor Rauner made I don’t agree with: