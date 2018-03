The Texas primary and what it means for the Illinois March 20 primary vote

The Sun-Times Lynn Sweet and Real Clear Politics Tom Bevan on what the first-in-the nation Texas primary may mean for Illinois, with the second vote on March 20. Sun-Times Photo/Marcus DiPaola

Texas voted Tuesday in the kickoff primary of the 2018 election cycle. Illinois goes next, with the second-in-the nation primary on March 20, with early voting already started. The Chicago Sun-Times Lynn Sweet and Real Clear Politics Tom Bevan take a look ahead of what voting trends in Texas – GOP turnout, power of Democratic progressives – may mean for Illinois.

Taped at the Sun-Times news headquarters….