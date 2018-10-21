Illinois Senate 27th District Republican nominee: Tom Rooney

Republican incumbent in the 27th Illinois Senate district Tom Rooney faces a challenge this election from Democrat Ann Gillespie. Both were invited to meet with the Sun-Times Editorial Board.

The Chicago Sun-Times also sent the candidates running for the Illinois Senate a list of questions to find out their views on a range of important issues facing the state.

Rooney did not submit a completed questionnaire and missed his interview with our board.

