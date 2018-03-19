Top 10 interesting Chicago-area polling places

The day has come for Illinois voters to nominate the candidates who will run for their party in November.

Most voters will go to a school or church to vote, but others will have the chance to perform their civic duty in some unusual spots. Here are top 10 of the interesting places you can vote in Cook County.



1. Bartlett Log Cabin

Bartlett, Illinois is divided between Cook, Kane and DuPage counties. If you live north of Devon Avenue and east of Route 25, you still live in Cook County and you might be voting inside of a literal log cabin. A quintessential voting experience in the Land of Lincoln.

2. Bluebird Lanes bowling

If you’re in Chicago’s 18th Ward, you can trade in your shoes on election day and cast your vote at Bluebird Lanes bowling.

3. Su Nueva Laundromat

If you live in the 13th Ward, pick up the dirty clothes that are piling up in the corner of your closet and the election mail piling up on your counter, head to Su Nueva Laundromat, wash your clothes and vote.

4. Scelebrations

If you’re a senior in high school you already know prom is in a few weeks, and you should know that you can vote if you’ll be 18 by the time of the general election in November. Come to Scelebrations boutique to pick out a gown, and choose your elected officials.

5. Rainbow Falls Water Park

It’s not water park season yet. But this voting season, you can stop by Rainbow Falls water park in Elk Grove Village and cast your vote.

6. Daisy’s Hair Studio

Due for a color or cut? Stop by Daisy’s Hair Studio and pick your next hairdo, and your next governor.

7. Half Acre Brewery

Brews and ballots on Tuesday, come get yours.

8. The Mid

You must be 21 to check out the nightlife at The Mid, but on Tuesday you can stop by and vote if you’re at least 18 by the time of the general election. Later that night, the club will host a dubstep DJ.

9. Soukal Floral Greenhouse

Stop by Soukal Floral Greenhouse to pick up flowers for someone you care about — and vote for the elected official you care about.

10. Ricobene’s Pizza Parlor

You’re going here for lunch anyway, take a voting break.

Early voting has nearly tripled this primary election compared the 2014 election, but if you haven’t yet cast your ballot do some last-minute research using the Sun-Times voting guide.