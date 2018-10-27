Rauner to attend Trump rally in southern Illinois

Gov. Bruce Rauner, left, speaks to members of the media last month. File Photo. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times; President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a meeting of the National Space Council in the East Room of the White House last month. File Photo. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

After days of questions over whether he’d make the trip, Gov. Bruce Rauner’s campaign said he will indeed attend a rally being held by President Donald Trump on Saturday afternoon in downstate Murphysboro.

About five hours before the planned 4:30 p.m. “Make America Great Again” rally at the Southern Illinois Airport, a Rauner campaign spokesman confirmed the governor would be there, though it wasn’t clear if he would appear with Trump, or what the extent of their interaction would be — if any.

Rauner has largely distanced himself from Trump since he was elected president, and the two have not appeared together in public. Since Trump announced the Illinois rally on Monday, Rauner had said he and the president were “trying to overlap” their schedules.

The official public schedule released by the governor’s office late Friday afternoon had indicated the “First Family” would be in Springfield hosting trick-or-treaters around the time of Trump’s rally, though Rauner told a downstate talk radio station earlier in the day that “it looks like I’ll be able to make it work.”

For Rauner — still reeling from a contentious primary that saw him win by just four points — a meeting with Trump could help curry favor with conservatives as he tries to unify a GOP base that has lashed out against him for his action on abortion and immigration issues.

Trump is visiting Illinois in support of Republican Rep. Mike Bost, who is in a tight race against Democrat Brendan Kelly for the 12th Congressional District seat. Voters in the once reliably Democratic district supported Trump in 2016.

Trump’s campaign noted the Murphysboro rally will be his third in Illinois since he kicked off his presidential run in 2015.

In late July, Rauner had a full slate of events, criss-crossing the state as the president visited a downstate steel plant. The governor’s office said then that the White House knew Rauner “couldn’t be there anyway.”

Democratic gubernatorial challenger J.B. Pritzker’s campaign slammed Rauner for attending Saturday’s rally.

“In the height of political desperation, Bruce Rauner will join Donald Trump in Southern Illinois just 10 days before Election Day,” Pritzker campaign spokesman Jason Rubin said. “It’s nothing more than a Hail Mary in the last second of the game that Rauner is losing — badly.”

Contributing: Associated Press