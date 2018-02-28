Trump slams Sessions over how Justice is handling probe of GOP memo allegations

President Donald Trump again took to Twitter to criticize Attorney General Jeff Sessions (right). | AP photo

President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to use a Justice Department inspector general to investigate allegations made in a memo released by a key House supporter of Trump.

Sessions on Tuesday had said he would investigate claims in the memo released by Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, that FBI agents who were seeking warrants had misled the judge. The warrants were obtained from a special court set up by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

But Sessions said the department’s inspector general — an internal watchdog — would handle the investigation. Trump didn’t like that.

“Why is A.G. Jeff Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse. Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey etc.,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “Isn’t the I.G. an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL!”

Sessions made his comments at a press conference that had been called to discuss the government’s efforts to combat the opioid epidemic, according to Politico.

While answering a question at that press conference, Sessions appeared to confirm his department is looking into the the surveillance-related allegations contained in the Nunes memo, which was declassified on Feb. 2 on Trump’s order, Politico reported.