Trump taps Martin Oberman for Democratic slot on Surface Transportation Board

President Donald Trump on Thursday tapped former Metra Chairman Martin Oberman, a former Chicago alderman, for a spot on the Surface Transportation Board. The slot is reserved for a Democrat.

The term ends on Dec. 31, 2023.

Short Oberman bio from the White House: “Mr. Oberman currently practices law in Chicago, IL, where he also serves on the Board of the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP). Previously, he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Metra, a member of the Chicago City Council, and as General Counsel to the Illinois Racing Board. Mr. Oberman graduated from Yale University and earned his J.D. with honors from the University of Wisconsin Law School.”

Background:

Chicago Transportation Journal