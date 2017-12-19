Trump speaks to UK’s May after row over tweets

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke Tuesday morning for the first time since she condemned the American leader's Twitter habits, a White House official says. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — A White House official says President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May of the U.K. spoke Tuesday morning for the first time since she condemned the American leader’s Twitter habits.

A British government spokesperson confirms the call.

Trump’s sharing of unverified videos distributed by a far-right group Britain First claiming to depict violence perpetrated by Muslim immigrants in Europe sparked a row in the special relationship between the trans-Atlantic powers. A spokesman for May last month rebuked Trump, saying he was “wrong” to have shared the videos, prompting Trump to lash back at the prime minister.

A White House official, who was not authorized to discuss the call on the record, says said the tweets did not come up during their call.