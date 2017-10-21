Trump tweets he’ll allow release of classified JFK shooting files

In this Nov. 22, 1963 file photo, President John F. Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade approximately one minute before he was shot in Dallas. Riding with Kennedy are First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, right, Nellie Connally, second from left, and her husband, Texas Gov. John Connally, far left. The National Archives has until Oct. 26, 2017, to disclose the remaining files related to Kennedy's assassination, unless President Donald Trump intervenes. | AP File Photo/Jim Altgens

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning to announce that he’ll authorize the release of “classified” information in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. He also had more to say about the controversy over presidential phone calls to Gold Star families.

First, JFK:

Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

Trump’s announcement runs counter to recent reports in Politico and other media outlets that he was set to block the release of information from some of the thousands of classified files related to the November 1963 assassination of Kennedy.

The anticipated release of thousands of never-seen government documents related to the event has had scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.

The National Archives has until Oct. 26 to disclose the remaining files related to Kennedy’s 1963 assassination, unless Trump intervenes. The CIA and FBI, whose records make up the bulk of the batch, haven’t said whether they’ve appealed to the Republican president to keep the documents under wraps.

JFK scholars believe the trove of files may provide insight into assassin Lee Harvey Oswald’s trip to Mexico City weeks before the killing, during which he visited the Soviet and Cuban embassies. Oswald’s stated reason for going was to get visas that would allow him to enter Cuba and the Soviet Union, according to the Warren Commission, the investigative body established by President Lyndon B. Johnson, but much about the trip remains unknown.

Among the protected information up for release is details about the arrangements the U.S. entered into with the Mexican government that allowed it to have close surveillance of those and other embassies, said Tunheim, a federal judge in Minnesota.

Kennedy experts also hope to see the full report on Oswald’s trip to Mexico City from staffers of the House committee that investigated the assassination, said Rex Bradford, president of the Mary Ferrell Foundation, which publishes assassination records.

This is a developing story. Read more here from The Washington Post.

Next, the controversy involving military families:

I hope the Fake News Media keeps talking about Wacky Congresswoman Wilson in that she, as a representative, is killing the Democrat Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

Trump’s tweet shows he doesn’t seem ready to put to rest his tussles with a Florida congresswoman over his condolence call to a military widow.

Democrat Frederica Wilson has criticized Trump for his comments during a phone call with the widow of an American service member who was killed in the African nation of Niger.

The heated words from both sides — and questions about how presidents should or shouldn’t try to console families of the fallen — have rattled the White House and overshadowed the rest of Trump’s agenda in recent days.

