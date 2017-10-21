President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning to announce that he’ll authorize the release of “classified” information in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. He also had more to say about the controversy over presidential phone calls to Gold Star families.
First, JFK:
Trump’s announcement runs counter to recent reports in Politico and other media outlets that he was set to block the release of information from some of the thousands of classified files related to the November 1963 assassination of Kennedy.
The anticipated release of thousands of never-seen government documents related to the event has had scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.
The National Archives has until Oct. 26 to disclose the remaining files related to Kennedy’s 1963 assassination, unless Trump intervenes. The CIA and FBI, whose records make up the bulk of the batch, haven’t said whether they’ve appealed to the Republican president to keep the documents under wraps.
JFK scholars believe the trove of files may provide insight into assassin Lee Harvey Oswald’s trip to Mexico City weeks before the killing, during which he visited the Soviet and Cuban embassies. Oswald’s stated reason for going was to get visas that would allow him to enter Cuba and the Soviet Union, according to the Warren Commission, the investigative body established by President Lyndon B. Johnson, but much about the trip remains unknown.
Among the protected information up for release is details about the arrangements the U.S. entered into with the Mexican government that allowed it to have close surveillance of those and other embassies, said Tunheim, a federal judge in Minnesota.
Kennedy experts also hope to see the full report on Oswald’s trip to Mexico City from staffers of the House committee that investigated the assassination, said Rex Bradford, president of the Mary Ferrell Foundation, which publishes assassination records.
This is a developing story. Read more here from The Washington Post.
Next, the controversy involving military families:
Trump’s tweet shows he doesn’t seem ready to put to rest his tussles with a Florida congresswoman over his condolence call to a military widow.
Democrat Frederica Wilson has criticized Trump for his comments during a phone call with the widow of an American service member who was killed in the African nation of Niger.
The heated words from both sides — and questions about how presidents should or shouldn’t try to console families of the fallen — have rattled the White House and overshadowed the rest of Trump’s agenda in recent days.
Another Tweet from the president this morning on the