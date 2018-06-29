Trump: Two women on Supreme Court short list, abortion questions ‘inappropriate’

President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One in flight as he travels from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, to Bedminster, New Jersey, June 29, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEBSAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Friday that he plans to announce his choice for the U.S. Supreme Court on July 9 — and that two women are on his short list of five potential candidates.

Asked if he plans to ask potential nominees their views on abortion rights and Roe v. Wade, the president told reporters he believes that would be “inappropriate to discuss.”

“That’s not a question I’ll be asking,” the president said.

Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said he plans to begin interviewing possible candidates to succeed retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on Monday but may meet with some this weekend in New Jersey.

The president said he is considering two women among a group of at least five potential candidates for the nation’s high court. Trump says as many as seven candidates may be interviewed.

“It’s a great group of intellectual talent,” he said of the contenders.

Trump has hit the ground running to fill the looming vacancy, meeting Thursday with key Republican and Democratic senators at the White House in the evening to discuss the matter.

A key Democratic senator urged Trump not to pick a Supreme Court nominee who’s openly interested in overturning Roe v. Wade.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin says it would be tough to support someone who would revamp the landmark decision.

Manchin says he’s “pro-life, but I know how that divides our country immediately, divides everyone.”

During an interview Friday on a West Virginia radio station, Manchin said he told the president the same about repealing the Affordable Care Act, saying “all that stuff is red flags for all Americans.”

Manchin says, “If he picks somebody that’s hardcore on Roe v. Wade or that’s hardcore on repealing healthcare that’s a bigger lift.”

Manchin was among several senators who met Thursday with Trump at the White House.

The Republican game plan for selecting the next member of the Supreme Court was ready to go even before Kennedy made his retirement announcement this week.

Kennedy’s news that he’ll leave the court next month immediately activated a network of White House aides, congressional allies and outside advocates, all set for their second Supreme Court confirmation fight in two years. With the successful push for Justice Neil Gorsuch still fresh in their minds, their effort this time is expected to follow a similar playbook.