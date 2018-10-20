Illinois House 41st District Democratic nominee: Val Montgomery

In the 41st Illinois House district in DuPage County, Democrat Val Montgomery is challenging Republican incumbent Grant Wehrli.

The Chicago Sun-Times sent all candidates seeking party nominations in the Illinois House of Representatives a list of questions to find out their views on a range of important issues facing the state of Illinois.

Mongomery did not return a completed questionnaire.

