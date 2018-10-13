Cook County Board 8th District Republican nominee: Walter Zarnecki

The general election in Illinois is November 6. Early voting is underway now. | AP Photo

All candidates in the race for Cook County Board in the 8th District were invited to answer questions compiled by the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board on a range of issues effecting the county.

Republican Walter Zarnecki did not respond to our invitation to outline his positions on the issues. He faces Democratic incumbent Luis Arroyo Jr. in the November general election.

