The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Portage Park News

Motorcyclist killed in Portage Park crash

The 19-year-old motorcyclist was dead on the scene after running a red light and crashing into a car, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Motorcyclist killed in Portage Park crash
police_line.png

A motorcycle crashed, leaving a 19-year-old man dead on the city’s Northwest Side early Tuesday.

A man died on the scene of a motorcycle crash after running a red light in Portage Park early Tuesday, police said.

The man, 19, sped through a red light in the 5600 block of West Irving Park Road around 3:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

He broadsided a car on its passenger side and was dead on the scene with major trauma to the head and body, police said.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man, suffered a minor laceration to the face and a minor leg injury and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

The Major Accidents unit of the Chicago Police Department is investigating the crash.

Next Up In News
Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapses after being rammed by massive cargo ship
‘Punishment for being pregnant': New report details poor care for pregnant people in county jails
CTU negotiations will feature a new battleground this year: Springfield
2 shot, 1 fatally, in Lawndale; 1 in custody
Chick-Fil-A backtracks from its no-antibiotics-in-chicken pledge, blames projected supply shortages
Strong storms, gusty winds expected overnight into Tuesday in Chicago area
The Latest
COSTA RICA-TATTOO-CONVENTION
Other Views
What’s in that tattoo ink? Don’t panic, but be careful before getting that sleeve
Reactions to tattoo ink are rare, but a team of researchers found some of the dozens of inks they tested contained chemicals or pigments that could cause allergic or other health-related reactions. Make sure to work with a trained artist who follows good hygiene, a chemistry expert cautions.
By John Swierk
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_515.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I keep my kids away from all the drama in my chaotic family
Parent sometimes misses relatives but prefers to avoid their fighting and gossiping.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Baked Stuffed Shrimp Casserole
Recipes
Menu Planner: Your family will enjoy baked stuffed shrimp casserole
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
SANDERS-061722-10.JPG
Education
CTU negotiations will feature a new battleground this year: Springfield
While the mayor and union appear in lockstep on their vision for the school system, the city likely won’t have the money for more staffing and resources in schools. So the CTU says it’s shifting its target from City Hall to Springfield.
By Nader Issa and Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, March 26, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 