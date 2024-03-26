Motorcyclist killed in Portage Park crash

A man died on the scene of a motorcycle crash after running a red light in Portage Park early Tuesday, police said.
The man, 19, sped through a red light in the 5600 block of West Irving Park Road around 3:30 a.m., Chicago police said.
He broadsided a car on its passenger side and was dead on the scene with major trauma to the head and body, police said.
The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man, suffered a minor laceration to the face and a minor leg injury and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.
The Major Accidents unit of the Chicago Police Department is investigating the crash.
