Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Protest scenes during the 2024 DNC

By Sun-Times staff | August 21, 2024 at 11:28 AM

DNCPROTESTTues-082124-8.jpg
Chicago police watch on as a few dozen protesters rally in front of Accenture Tower where the Israeli Consulate is located near N. Clinton St. and W. Madison St., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTTues-082124-23.jpg
Chicago police push back protesters and reporters from the sidewalk near N. Clinton St. and W. Madison St., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTTues-082124-25.jpg
Chicago police watch on as a few dozen protesters rally in front of Accenture Tower where the Israeli Consulate is located near N. Clinton St. and W. Madison St., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTTues-082124-29.jpg
A protesters stands in front of a line of bike officers near Accenture Tower, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTTues-082124-19.jpg
A few dozen protesters march towards Clinton Street towards a line of cops near Accenture Tower where the Israeli Consulate is located, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTTues-082124-26.jpg
A few dozen protesters rally in front of Accenture Tower where the Israeli Consulate is located near N. Clinton St. and W. Madison St., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTTues-082124-42.jpg
Chicago police detain and begin processing over a dozen protesters at S. Canal St. and W. Monroe St., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTTues-082124-2.jpg
A vehicle with a large Trump flag flying drives down West Madison Street as Chicago police standby for a protest to take place in front of Accenture Tower where the Israeli Consulate is located, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTTues-082124-16.jpg
Chicago police watch on as a few dozen protesters rally in front of Accenture Tower where the Israeli Consulate is located near N. Clinton St. and W. Madison St., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTTues-082124-12.jpg
A few dozen protesters rally in front of Accenture Tower where the Israeli Consulate is located near N. Clinton St. and W. Madison St., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTTues-082124-15.jpg
Chicago police watch on as a few dozen protesters rally in front of Accenture Tower where the Israeli Consulate is located near N. Clinton St. and W. Madison St., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Chicago Police stand in a group after clearing Park #578 of protesters and reporters after numerous protesters broke through the security perimeter of the United Center, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Chicago police line up outside the United Center earlier this week.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTMon-082024-48.jpg
Chicago police man a barricade near Park #578 during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTMon-082024-58.jpg
Thousands of protesters march back towards Union Park, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

