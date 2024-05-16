New renderings for $1.1B mixed-use development Halsted Landing

A proposed $1.1 billion development in Goose Island was tabled again on Thursday by the Chicago Plan Commission, but new renderings show how the massive riverfront project could look.

Onni Group, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is planning a multi-phased development called Halsted Landing at 700 W. Chicago Ave. — where a Tribune Media distribution center once operated. The developer purchased the site in 2022 for an estimated $45 million.

The project will have a total of 2,451 residential units, including 490 affordable units. It will also have over 1,000 feet of accessible riverwalk space and nearly two acres of outdoor space.

Rendering of Halsted Landing from the Chicago River. Goettsch Partners

Onni Group’s presentation, submitted to the commission, said the project “promotes transit and bicycle-use” with 1,950 parking spaces as well as bike parking and storage spaces. The presentation also indicated a “future/potential water taxi stop.”

If approved, Halsted Landing will be completed by 2037.

Onni Group has an active portfolio in Chicago. The developer is also behind Halsted Pointe, a mixed-use project that would bring more than 500 residences to the traditionally industrial corridor. And it would be located directly across the river from Halsted Landing.

Onni Group did not return requests for comment.

Designed by firm Goettsch Partners, Halsted Landing is expected to be built in three phases with towers up to 650 feet tall.

Phase one would include 688 residential units, of which 138 would be affordable, and it would develop 400 feet of riverwalk space. The second phase will include more than 500 units while phase three will have a total of 1,221 units. There will also be ground floor retail space inside the towers.

Residents can also expect landscaped amenity decks, an amphitheater and playground to “create a welcoming pedestrian experience,” according to Onni’s presentation.

While Onni’s proposal was tabled at Thursday’s commission meeting, there was still a public comment period that garnered some mixed reactions.

Butler Adams, a Chicago architectural tour guide, said the site’s location along the Chicago River is important and supported the development.

The nonprofit neighborhood organization North Branch Works submitted a letter in April to Plan Commission Chair Laura Flores. The letter raised several concerns but ultimately, supported the project.

Jonathan Snyder, North Branch Works’ executive director, wrote: “The Halsted Landing buildings are less than 1,000 feet from industrial uses, and we are concerned that introducing a residential development in areas adjacent to heavy industry, even with these protections, will lead to unwarranted complaints against the existing, properly zoned, and permitted businesses.”

He said the city’s adjacent bus lines will need more buses to accommodate the future influx of residents and visitors from the project as well as the nearby Halsted Pointe and Bally’s Chicago casino.

Rendering of the proposed Halsted Landing from developer Onni Group. Goettsch Partners