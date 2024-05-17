Summit seeks solutions for housing insecurity

Residents and service providers plan to gather Saturday to discuss the link between health outcomes and housing in Northwest Chicago.

The event will serve as a way to “brainstorm solutions” for residents experiencing house insecurity.

The free event will be at Belmont Cragin Elementary School at 6112 W. Fullerton Ave. and focuses on the idea that “every family deserves a safe and healthy home.”

“Thriving From the Ground Up: A Summit to Advance Healthy Housing” will be from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and is sponsored by the Northwest Center, which offers home-buying workshops, financial literacy classes and other lifestyle support to the community.

