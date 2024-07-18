Two West Loop apartment projects anchored by grocery stores approved by Chicago Plan Commission

Hundreds of new apartments and a couple of grocery stores could be coming to the West Loop, a neighborhood that’s seen a number of new tech firms move in along with more residents.

The Chicago Plan Commission approved three development proposals in the West Loop on Thursday, including two projects that would each include a grocery store.

Chicago-based developer LG Group pitched its plan to build two towers — one at 170 N. May St. and another at 175 N. Racine Ave. — in the West Loop that would bring a total of 667 apartment units and a grocery store. It would also include 509 parking spaces, 667 bicycle spaces and amenity and roof decks, along with private terraces.

LG initially announced plans to construct one tower in 2021, but high interest rates and construction costs led the developer to opt for two towers, building it in phases, to make financing the project easier, according to Crain’s Chicago Business.

Having a grocer is one of the most exciting elements of LG’s project, said Angela Spadoni, principal at bKL Architecture. The Chicago firm is designing the project, which includes a 38-story and 25-story tower with the shorter building housing the grocery store.

“They had very specific area requirements that we had to really work with ... to make sure the store is functional and going to be a success,” Spadoni said of the grocer.

While the store was designed with a specific retailer in mind, it’d be “premature” to announce the name of the grocer, said Michael Ezgur, a lawyer representing LG.

Spadoni said the buildings have more movement than other designs in the West Loop that are getting “a bit repetitive.” She also said it will be pedestrian friendly.

Confluence, the landscape architect, designed bump-outs with built-in seating and a covered alley running through the center of the project will be used by the apartment community or grocer.

Commissioner Carlos Pineiro said a grocery store “is going to be a very valuable element to the building, undeniably.” Vice Mayor and Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) told the Sun-Times Monday that he didn’t know who the grocer was but said it’s important as more people continue to move into the area.

LG didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Plan Commission also approved modified plans for a second grocery-anchored development in the West Loop, near 1000-1024 W. Jackson Blvd. The $150 million project would encapsulate 1000-24 W. Jackson Blvd., 230-38 S. Morgan St. and 1015-27 W. Adams St.

Rendering of Mavrek Development’s mixed-use project in West Loop. Eckenhoff Saunders

Real estate firm Mavrek Development revised its project’s design to reduce the building’s height by 20 feet, while still adding units and parking. It also added 23,000 square feet of retail space, which will be occupied by a grocery store. It will have 380 apartments, including 76 affordable, ranging from studios up to three-bedroom units.

Both of the grocery-anchored developments drew concern from some commission members and nearby residents about the lack of open space in the West Loop.

May Toy, vice president of community group Neighbors of West Loop, said it’s been a recurring issue in the neighborhood.

“I want development in our community, but I want good development — not development that doesn’t work with the community about our concerns,” Toy said, of Mavrek’s proposal. “At this one, it does not work with us.”

The Plan Commission also approved a new residential tower in Old Town. The 37-story building at 1565 N. Clybourn Ave. would have 396 residential units and 2,500 square feet of retail. It also approved a development north of the West Loop at 1140 E. Erie St.