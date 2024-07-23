United Center owners pitch a plan to build a massive $7B mixed-use campus around the arena

The owners behind the United Center announced on Tuesday that the parking lots and area surrounding the United Center will be replaced by a $7 billion mixed-use district — a price tag they say would make it the largest private investment in the West Side.

Dubbed The 1901 Project, if approved, the estimated 10-year development would transform the West Side with green space, mixed-income housing, a music hall and more. Construction will take place in seven phases with the first phase estimated to start as early as next year.

“We think that this project is going to send a powerful, positive message to the world, and it’s going to showcase how Chicago and Illinois continue to set new standards in partnership, architecture, community commitment, growth — all on the heels of what we know is going to be a successful [Democratic National] convention,” United Center CEO Terry Savarise said.

The master plan comes after five years of planning, according to Savarise. First, under the guidance of White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and the late Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz, who died in July 2023.

Reinsdorf, co-chair of the United Center Joint Venture, said in a news release that he and Wirtz shared a commitment to Chicago “and understood our responsibility to give back through our charity arms and by seeking out economic opportunities for our neighbors who live and work in and around the United Center.”

“It is fitting that we announce this project today as we also remember Rocky Wirtz, who was more than my business partner and confidante. He was my dear friend,” Reinsdorf said. “Today’s announcement builds on this effort led by both families to leave a lasting legacy on the West Side.”

The United Center is the second busiest arena in America, according to the development team, hosting 3 million guests annually. The arena was built thirty years ago with no government funding — and the same would hold true for The 1901 Project. Spearheaded by the Reinsdorf and Wirtz families, the ownership group said there’s no plan to request city funding or tax increment financing assistance.

The project is expected to create an estimated 63,000 construction jobs, 12,000 permanent jobs and $4.5 billion in annual economic impact, as well as $104 million in annual tax revenue.

Phase one would create 4,000 construction jobs, 1,900 permanent jobs and $275 million in annual economic impact. Ownership also projects a $796 million construction impact for phase one.

Breaking ground

Led by Michael Reinsdorf and Danny Wirtz, the project would span 55 acres. The pair have assembled a team that includes Los Angeles-based design collective RIOS and co-landscape architects Site design group and Field Operations.

The first phase is expected to start construction in spring 2025 and would transform the surface parking lots adjacent to the United Center. In February, the Sun-Times had reported that associates of Jerry Reinsdorf spent $44.7 million to scoop up nearby parking lots run by his competitors.

The plan is to construct a parking facility, which would have more than 10 acres of open green space on the roof. Given United Center’s history of hosting events, it could host events at the park. But Savarise said it’s “open” to conversations with the Chicago Park District and their potential role with the park.

Ernest Wong, principal at Site design group, said the project emphasizes recreational space, pointing to Millennium Park as an example.

“What the West Side really needs is really a lot of new space of excitement for kids to come and play, parents to be able to enjoy themselves,” Wong said. “You saw what happened with Millennium Park. You see what happens in all of these other spaces throughout the country when this green space gets involved, and what that does to the neighborhood. We’re looking at the same thing here.”

There’s also plans to build a 6,000-seat theater-style music hall, designed by RIOS.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring a new staple theater … to the West Side,” Richard Peterson, senior project director at RIOS, said. “And, ideally, design an architecture that everybody in the community can be proud of and appreciate.”

The pedestrian experience will also be improved with better walkability, lighting and bike lanes.

And there’s potential for a hotel to be built on the southeast side of the arena, as well as retail.

‘Sea of asphalt’

The project is expected to take 10 years to complete, according to Savarise.

While seven phases are planned, the order of what will be constructed is likely to change based on market conditions and community feedback — but phase one is confirmed.

Future phases could include housing that “spans various unit sizes and includes affordable, market rate and luxury,” according to ownership.

There’s been “informal meetings” with potential local and national partners, Savarise said.

“There’s a lot of pieces. We know that we’ll continue to draw people to this campus because we’re confident in our ability to continue to bring events to the city,” Savarise said. “We are confident in these first pieces, and we’re very excited with the response that we’re getting and the interest that we’re getting.”

United Center ownership indicated it has early support from the city’s Department of Planning and Development.

DPD Commissioner Ciere Boatright said the dollar amount being invested is a “big deal,” based on preliminary conversations. A full application hasn’t been submitted to the city yet — but Boatright said she can tell “they’re thinking about everything” in terms of use.

Much of Boatright’s excitement comes from more productive use for the many surface parking lots bordering the arena.

“It has the potential to reverse decades of parking lot expansion … it’s a sea of asphalt,” Boatright said. “When you take the economic development perspective, I think it’s an exciting opportunity. I’m looking forward to seeing their formal application when it comes through.”

Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) also expressed his support.

“While the project still requires city and community feedback, I am excited for the investment on the West Side, which is often overlooked for this level of private investment. It’s our time,” Burnett said in a news release. “The United Center and its leadership team have been strong and trusted partners, and I look forward to working alongside them to bring this project to life while listening and engaging with the community.”