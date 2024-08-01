The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 1, 2024
Housing & development Money News

Furniture retailer Wayfair gearing up to open outlet store in Naperville

The 23,000-square-foot store will sell discounted items in good condition and merchandise that’s been returned.

By  Amy Yee
   
Customers line up outside Wayfair at Edens Plaza in Wilmette on its opening day Thursday.

Customers line up outside Wayfair at Edens Plaza in Wilmette on its opening day Thursday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Share

Furniture retailer Wayfair drew lines of shoppers when it opened it’s first store in Illinois earlier this year, and now, the company is planning to open its first outlet store in the state.

The 23,000-square-foot outlet store is expected to open in Naperville at the Westridge Court mall, 324 S. Route 59. It will be the company’s fifth outlet in the country.

The Naperville store will sell merchandise that’s been returned as well as discounted items in good condition, a Wayfair spokesperson said. Products will only be available for purchase at the store but will be searchable online.

Wayfair opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Wilmette in May. At the grand opening, hundreds of customers flocked to the two-story, 150,000-square-foot shop at Edens Plaza, 3232 Lake Ave. The building also features a colorful mural by Chicago artist Alyssa Low.

Wayfair declined to comment on how business is going at the Wilmette store, where it hired more than 100 employees.

Adam Katz, head of physical retail at Wayfair, which has a fulfillment center in Romeoville, said during the store’s opening that “greater Chicago is a wonderful market for us. Wilmette has a lot of young, growing families.”

Based in Boston, Wayfair has outlet stores in Florence, Kentucky; San Marcos, Texas; Deer Park, New York; and Greensboro, North Carolina.

The company’s portfolio includes brands AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, Perigold and Wayfair Professional.

On Thursday, Wayfair reported its second quarter net revenue dipped 1.7% to $54 million, compared to the same period a year ago. It’s U.S. net revenue fell 2% year-over-year to $2.7 billion.

Niraj Shah, CEO and co-founder of Wayfair, said in its earnings statement: “Customers remain cautious in their spending on the home. Our credit card data suggests that the category correction now mirrors the magnitude of the peak to trough decline the home furnishing space experienced during the great financial crisis.”

Wayfair generated $12 billion in net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Share
Next Up In Business
Johnson wants to summon Council back to session in August to install Sigcho-Lopez as Zoning chair
Can steel mill history become quantum future at former South Works site?
Federal Reserve sees cooler inflation and slower job market, suggesting a rate cut is nearing
Se resuelven dos demandas contra Zantac por cáncer en el Condado de Cook y se desestima un caso
Boar's Head recalls 7 million more pounds of deli meats due to listeria outbreak
2 Cook County lawsuits over Zantac cancer claims settled, 1 case dropped
The Latest
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson
City Hall
Racing the clock, Johnson speeds up spending of federal pandemic funds
Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration reported Thursday it has “obligated” 90% of Chicago’s allotment of federal stimulus funds and spent 83% of it.
By Fran Spielman
 
La Voz Chicago
‘Bebé milagro’, es el término médico para el bebé de 3 meses que se recupera de una herida de bala en el pecho
La madre de Jeremiah, de 3 meses, dijo al Sun-Times que se preparó para lo peor después de que recibiera un disparo en la parte superior del pecho el sábado. El miércoles, el bebé fue operado y estaba recuperándose.
By Sophie Sherry
 
The Jefferson Park Pool — part of Chicago Park District — on April 23, 2021. Court records show a longtime lifeguard for the Chicago Park District pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a teenage employee that he supervised in 2018 at a public pool on the Northwest Side.
La Voz Chicago
Supervisor de los salvavidas del Distrito de Parques de Chicago admite que abusó sexualmente de adolescente
Héctor Coz es el segundo supervisor de salvavidas condenado en un escándalo de conducta sexual inapropiada que WBEZ reveló por primera vez hace tres años y que ocasionó la renuncia del jefe ejecutivo y del presidente de la junta del Distrito de Parques en 2021.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ
 
The Democrat.png
DNC 2024
Chicago restaurants are crafting special cocktails for Democratic National Convention
The “Campaign Trail” gin and tonic and “The DNC Martini” are just a couple of the unique drinks that will be offered at local eateries.
By Erica Thompson
 
AFTER-THE-SHOOTING - series - Medical Examiner Robert J. Stein (right) and technician joseph Thomas check in the latest murder victim. 9-10-1991
Columnists
A museum at the Cook County medical examiner's office isn't a bad idea
The original medical examiner, Dr. Robert J. Stein, wanted to put a museum in the morgue. It’s worth considering as a new building is planned.
By Neil Steinberg
 