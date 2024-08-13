Want to dispute your property tax assessment bill? Here's how.

Properties in Chicago are being reassessed this year, and homeowners who have already received their reassessment notice may be surprised.

So far, notices have been mailed to four townships in Chicago: Hyde Park, Lake View, Rogers Park and West Chicago. Those neighborhoods saw the total assessed value of commercial and residential properties increase by 27-38%, according to the Cook County Assessor’s office.

The increase comes after three years of real estate market changes, the assessor’s office said. One-third of Cook County is reassessed every year. Chicago was last reassessed in 2021, which means a potentially higher tax bill in 2025.

Reassessments impact an owner’s second tax bill installment, typically due in August. But for many, there’s still a chance to reduce next year’s bills by filing an appeal, which is free and can be completed online.

Keep in mind that your property assessment isn’t the only factor used to calculate your property taxes — your total tax levy also plays a big role.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re considering an appeal.

Who can appeal their property assessment?

Any property owner can appeal their assessment if the notice contains incorrect property characteristics such as the square footage. You can also appeal if the estimated market value of your home — listed on your reassessment notice — is more than what you believe your home could sell for.

If the estimated market value is within 10% of what you think your home is worth, it’s unlikely an appeal would change your property’s assessed value enough to significantly affect your property tax bill, according to the assessor’s office.

But even if your home’s appraisal falls within 10%, you can still try to appeal, said Nora Devine, a longtime property tax attorney at Devine Law Group.

Owners “should appeal whenever their market value for property tax purposes exceeds the amount for which they could sell their property,” Devine said in an emailed statement.

She also said property owners can appeal based on “lack-of-uniformity” if they’re assessed on a higher per-square-foot basis compared to similar properties in their neighborhood. Even if a home is not over-assessed in terms of market value when compared to its recent sale price, it may be over-assessed in comparison to similar properties in the neighborhood.

When can I file an appeal?

Each township has its own window for filing appeals. Once reassessment notices are mailed, the appeals window for property owners opens.

The assessor’s office lists the “last file date” for all open townships on its assessment and appeal calendar.

As of Tuesday, Lake View property owners have until Wednesday to file an appeal. Hyde Park is open for appeals until Sept. 11.

The next township to open for appeals will be Lake, according to the assessor’s website. A date has not been provided but said it will open “in late August.”

Jefferson, North Chicago and South Chicago are still pending.

Do I need a lawyer?

No. You also don’t need an assessor or any other hired service.

If you choose to use a lawyer, it can be helpful as they can analyze your reassessment bill and spot any errors.

“A reputable property tax attorney is always willing to tell a taxpayer whether further relief may be available at a higher level of appeal, and they will be willing to pursue that relief,” Devine said.

If you file your own appeal, it can be done in about 20 minutes, according to the assessor’s website.

I don’t want to hire a lawyer, but I don’t want to go in blind. What else can I do?

The assessor’s office holds town halls and other events to teach property owners about exemptions, the appeals process and more. You can view upcoming events, or view video recordings of past events, on the assessor’s website.

The next scheduled event, titled “Understanding Your Reassessment Notice,” is for Hyde Park and will be on Aug. 19 at New Beginnings Church, 6620 S. Martin Luther King Dr., from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The workshop will help owners determine if an appeal should be filed, how to file an appeal and go over assessment notices. There will also be a Q&A session for attendees.

My township is open for appeals. Where do I start?

First, make sure you have any necessary documents on-hand. If you’re appealing because your assessment shows incorrect property details, make sure you gather blueprints or photos as evidence to back up your appeal.

You also need to know the PIN for your property to enter in your appeal. Your property’s PIN can be found on your reassessment notice.

The assessor’s website has a portal for residential, condo, commercial and other appeal applications. Click your property type and follow the instructions, including entering your PIN. As you’re filing, you’ll be able to use a tool that allows you to find and use comparable properties to support your appeal.

You can pause your application and finish it at a later time, if needed.

You can’t make any changes once your application is submitted. So make sure to upload any necessary documents if you’re looking to correct information about your home.

I filed my appeal. What now?

You’ll receive an email confirmation that your appeal has been complete. But keep an eye on your mailbox for a physical letter with the results of your appeal.

Devine said she’s almost never able to completely resolve a client’s case by only appealing to the assessor. Property owners can also appeal to the Cook County Board of Review — unless their property is held in a title by a corporation — if they’re unhappy with the result of their appeal.

“Taxpayers can and should seek advice from a reputable property tax appeal firm once they receive a final notice from the Cook County Board of Review to see if further relief might be available at the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board or Circuit Court,” Devine said.

“An appeal to the [Property Tax Appeal Board] is ‘de novo,’ which means that there is no deference to the record that was developed in the appeal to the Board of Review.”