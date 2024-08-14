Barnes & Noble pushes back Wicker Park store opening to October

Barnes & Noble has pushed back the launch of its new Wicker Park bookstore inside the historic Noel State Bank building to Oct. 30.

It’s at least the second time the opening has been pushed back. The store was expected to open Sept. 4.

“The delays have been caused by unforeseen site conditions and some permitting issues,” Janine Flanagan, Barnes & Noble’s vice president of store planning and design, said in an emailed statement. “We believe we are on track now for a 10/30 opening.”

Flanagan gave no further detail about the delays .

The Noel State Bank building is part of Chicago’s Milwaukee Avenue District, a landmark area recognized as a prominent commercial center since the late 19th century. Principal features on the building cannot be altered without the permission of the Commission on Chicago Landmarks.

In February, Barnes & Noble, the largest private bookseller in the U.S., announced it would open its Wicker Park location in July. The building at 1601 N. Milwaukee Ave. was previously home to Walgreens, which closed in January 2023.

But on July 2, the company posted on Instagram that the store would postpone its launch until “late summer ... due to unforeseen delays.” Flanagan estimated a September opening and said at the time that “a few challenges with construction have caused a small set back.”

In July, Barnes & Noble posted an Instagram photo of the building’s interior showing its ornate ceiling and tall windows. “Our very first construction update is here and wowee!! Look at that ceiling!!” the post said.

The book retailer will use several floors of the bank building. The store will not have a cafe but will sell books, toys, games, vinyl records and other items.

Over the past 15 years, Barnes & Noble closed many stores as online retailers like Amazon took off. But business is now booming at the book seller’s existing locations.

The company is expanding nationally with plans to open 50 new stores in 2024, including four in the Chicago area. Barnes & Noble runs more than 600 bookstores in the U.S.

In June, more than 100 people lined up for the grand opening of its Lincoln Park store. The retailer had previously operated a location at Clybourn and Western avenues last spring, but closed the store due to its lease ending.

It also opened a location at the Village Square of Northbrook shopping center and the Prairie Market retail center in Oswego in June.

In August, Barnes & Noble will open seven stores, including in South Carolina, Kentucky, New York, California and Tennessee. It opened a 25,000-square-foot store in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Aug. 7, one of the largest to have been opened recently.