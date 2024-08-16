Changes to homebuying, selling process starting now after the NAR settlement

Chicago’s Realtors are well-prepared for the changes that some housing experts describe as the industry’s largest shift to how homes are bought and sold.

The National Association of Realtors will be implementing two major practice changes starting Saturday, as part of a $418 million antitrust settlement. A final court approval for the NAR settlement is expected Nov. 26.

The changes upend more than a decade of industry procedures and could impact how buyer agents have traditionally been paid. It could also open up more opportunities for homebuyers and sellers.

“What we’re really going through is a seismic shift,” Matt Silver, partner and senior broker at Corcoran Urban Real Estate, said.

While Realtors don’t expect home prices or sales to fall, the changes could make it harder for first-time homebuyers in a frenzied real estate market.

What’s the biggest change?

Offers of broker compensation will no longer be displayed on the Multiple Listing Service, a database used by licensed brokers and agents to share information about properties for sale as well as commission.

Historically, broker commissions have been paid by sellers. The seller’s agent usually agrees to split their commission with the buyer’s agent. That means homebuyers often don’t incur an extra cost when working with a Realtor — a big relief for first-time buyers — as their agent’s commission is covered by the seller.

Commissions typically range from 5% to 6%.

Compensation offers will still be an option consumers can pursue off-MLS through negotiation and consultation with real estate professionals, according to the NAR. It also said broker commissions have always been negotiable.

How agents are compensated is “the biggest change our industry has had to deal with in easily 100 years,” Laura Ellis, Baird & Warner’s chief strategy officer, executive vice president and president of residential sales, said. Ellis has been with the real estate firm since 1998.

She said the change will create more conversations between Realtors and their clients, making agents flex a different skill set than they may be used to.

Laura Ellis of Baird & Warner at the company’s Gold Coast office. Barry Brecheisen/For the Sun-Times

“We did a big push on educating our agents about the fact that most buyers thought that the process or the service to them was free because … the seller technically paid the commission,” Ellis said. “Transparency in that alone is a big difference.”

Many Realtors have been communicating with clients about the looming changes and trade associations, such as the NAR, have been sharing updates for months with their members ahead of Saturday’s deadline. The NAR said in Friday news release that more details on the settlement, practice changes and resources for Realtors can be found on its website.

Why is this happening now?

The rule changes stem from a series of class-action lawsuits brought on by homeowners, who alleged the NAR of fixing broker commissions at high rates and discouraging sellers from seeking better terms. The association has 1.5 million members and broad control over access to the Multiple Listing Service systems.

The NAR agreed to settle the lawsuit in March. It ended litigation that would have brought a $1.8 billion verdict against the association and could have been tripled under U.S. antitrust law.

In April, a federal judge in Missouri granted preliminary approval to the settlement. And a final approval hearing is scheduled in November.

The NAR has denied any wrongdoing, a stance it’s maintained over the course of litigation.

The changes start Saturday because the settlement “requires NAR to implement the practice changes no later than the date of the class notice,” according to the NAR’s website. The association said Saturday was the earliest date of the class notice.

Are there other changes for Realtors and their clients?

The settlement also requires all Realtors working with a buyer to enter a written agreement that outlines compensation before touring homes.

For many Chicago Realtors, the written agreement requires less of an adjustment as several said they already use buyer-broker agreements.

Erika Villegas, a real estate agent for more than 20 years, said she’s always used buyer-broker agreements even though her firm Oak Park’s RE/MAX In the Village never required them. She thinks requiring the document industry-wide will be beneficial.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to make sure that we are providing the best tools, best services and we [are] making it very clear and transparent of the work that we do for buyers,” Villegas said. “We’re not there just to open doors — we’re there to create sustainable, long-term homeownership for our clients. We take this very seriously, and I think that buyers will benefit from knowing all their options.”

Illinois real estate laws will also change in 2025, including the requirement for written brokerage agreements.

What does this mean for consumers, Realtors and the industry?

While broker compensation will no longer be displayed on the MLS, Ellis doesn’t expect a change in how brokers are compensated.

She predicts buyers will ask sellers for a “closing cost credit,” which buyers can then use to pay their agent. Homebuyers may also directly ask the seller to pay their broker — reverting to the traditional model.

Both of those scenarios emphasize that the buyer commission comes from the home transaction, Ellis said.

“It doesn’t mean that [homebuyers] are going to have to come out of pocket with money that they never did before,” she said.

But buyers and sellers could also elect to separately pay their own broker, raising concern among some Realtors about how the rules could impact first-time buyers.

How will first-time buyers be impacted?

First-time buyers, including those from underrepresented groups, can have trouble with financing their first home and having to pay a broker’s commission could act as an extra hurdle, said EXIT Realty’s Brian Kwilosz.

Kwilosz said EXIT Realty is keeping an eye on the impact the practice changes may have on first-time buyers.

Lutalo McGee, owner of real estate firm Ani World, will continue to stress that co-operative compensation is still an option for new buyers, even if the way it’s negotiated looks different. Ani Real Estate, under the umbrella of McGee’s Ani World, serves Chicago but the bulk of its sales are concentrated in the South Side.

“The number one interest for us is equitable representation of our clients,” McGee said. “A lot of clients, at least that I service and my brokers [service], are those that have struggled with down payments and closing costs in the past. We’re going to be actively monitoring to see what the impact of these changes are going to be.”

It’s been speculated that the NAR’s practice changes could impact home prices, but Realtors said they don’t believe that will be the case.

The housing market is driven by supply and demand, Silver said, and with a dearth of housing across the region, he doesn’t think home prices will go down “anytime soon.”

It’s possible that buyer commission rates could drop as agents and their clients have more conversations about compensation. But that could be offset by Ellis’ prediction that agents will complete more transactions after Saturday’s changes take effect.

“I think that good real estate agents will actually increase their income,” Ellis said. “If our industry stays focused on what’s in the best interest of buyers and sellers, we’ll be fine. I’m not one to run scared in that. We’ve got to do what’s right for the consumer and what they want and bring real, tangible value to them.”