Menu Planner: Delight your guests with cilantro lime chicken

Cilantro lime chicken

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 10 to 14 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the salsa:

2 cups fresh corn kernels (4 medium ears)

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons minced fresh red onion

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon lime zest

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 teaspoon cilantro lime seasoning or taco seasoning

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

For the chicken:

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (about 6 ounces each)

1 tablespoon cilantro lime seasoning or taco seasoning

1 tablespoon olive oil

For the salsa: In a large mixing bowl, combine corn kernels, cilantro, red onion, lime juice, lime zest, olive oil, 1 teaspoon cilantro lime seasoning (or taco seasoning) and salt. Stir until combined and set aside. For the chicken: Rub both sides of chicken with cilantro seasoning or taco seasoning. In a large, nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil on medium heat and cook chicken until cooked through, turning once, for about 5 to 7 minutes per side (until it reaches 165 degrees internal temperature). Arrange chicken on serving platter and top with fresh corn salsa. Garnish with lime slices and cilantro. (Adapted from SwirlsOfFlavor.com.)

Per serving: 290 calories, 41 grams protein, 7 grams fat (21% calories from fat), 1.4 grams saturated fat, 17 grams carbohydrate, 124 milligrams cholesterol, 353 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1

Stuffed pork loin with tropical salsa

Makes 12 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes per pound; standing time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon butter

6 large thinly sliced onions

1/2 cup pine nuts

1 (3-pound) boneless pork loin roast

2 cups salsa

1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large, nonstick skillet, melt butter on medium. Add onions; cook and stir 15 minutes or until golden brown. Stir in pine nuts; remove from heat and cool slightly. Butterfly and stuff roast (see NOTE) with about 2 cups onion mixture. Tie roast. Spread remaining onion mixture evenly on bottom of baking dish. Place roast on top of mixture. In saucepan, combine salsa and pineapple. Cook and stir until thoroughly heated. Pour mixture over roast. Bake 20 minutes per pound or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Remove from oven and tent with foil. Let stand 10 minutes. Slice and serve roast with salsa mixture.

NOTE: “Butterfly” means to cut almost through and open sides to resemble a butterfly.

Per serving: 253 calories, 25 grams protein, 11 grams fat (40% calories from fat), 3.8 grams saturated fat, 13 grams carbohydrate, 67 milligrams cholesterol, 210 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Greek isle pasta

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: less than 15 minutes

Cooking time: pasta only

INGREDIENTS

12 ounces radiatori (or ruffles) pasta

1 cup sliced kalamata olives, rinsed

1 (28-ounce) can drained petite diced tomatoes

1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, rolled together and thinly sliced

3 tablespoons olive oil

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese for garnish (optional)

Cook pasta according to directions; drain. Meanwhile, combine olives, tomatoes, basil and oil and mix well. Stir and spoon sauce over pasta. Serve at room temperature. Garnish with Parmesan if desired.

Per serving: 272 calories, 7 grams protein, 10 grams fat (35% calories from fat), 1.4 grams saturated fat, 37 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 449 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.5.

Soft tacos with pork

Cut pork into strips. Spread warm corn tortillas with heated canned vegetarian refried beans. Top with pork, shredded lettuce, chopped onion and chunky salsa. Roll and eat. Serve with sliced steamed zucchini sliced avocado.

Two-cheese pasta

Save money and time. Cook 10 ounces rotini (twists) according to directions and add 2 cups (loosely packed) frozen cauliflower, broccoli and carrot mixture during the last 5 minutes of cooking; drain. In the heated saucepan, combine 1 cup 1% milk, 3 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook and stir on low until cream cheese melts. Return pasta and vegetable mixture to pasta pot. Toss to coat with cream cheese mixture. Stir in 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately with mixed salad greens and garlic bread.

