Menu Planner: Endive, beet and pear salad provides a tasty complement to your evening meal

Endive, beet and pear salad

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: None

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 pounds beets, trimmed, peeled and shredded

1/4 cup sugar, plus extra for seasoning

1 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, divided

3 tablespoons sherry vinegar, plus extra for seasoning

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 heads Belgian endive (4 ounces each), halved, cored and sliced thin on bias

2 pears, peeled, halved, cored and cut into 1/8-inch matchsticks

1 cup cilantro leaves

Toss beets with sugar and 1 teaspoon salt in large bowl and let stand until partially wilted and reduced in volume by one-third, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk vinegar, mustard, pepper and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large serving bowl. Whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in oil until combined. Transfer beets to salad spinner and spin until excess water is removed, 10 to 20 seconds. Transfer beets to bowl with dressing. Add endive, pears and cilantro to bowl with beets; toss to combine. Season with salt, pepper, extra sugar and extra vinegar to taste. Serve immediately. (Adapted from “The Complete Plant-Based Cookbook,” America’s Test Kitchen.)

Per serving: 272 calories, 2 grams protein, 19 grams fat (59% calories from fat), 2.5 grams saturated fat, 27 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 754 milligrams sodium, 6 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Oven-fried pork chops

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 egg

2 tablespoons milk

1 cup cornbread stuffing mix

4 trimmed pork loin chops (1/2-inch-thick chops, about 1 1/2 pounds total)

1 (20-ounce) package frozen roasted potato pieces

Heat oven to 425 degrees. In shallow bowl, beat egg and then stir in milk. Place stuffing mix in a pie plate. Dip chops into egg mixture; coat both sides with stuffing mix. Arrange chops in a single layer on one side of a large rimmed baking sheet coated with cooking spray. On other side of sheet, arrange potatoes, mounding as necessary. Bake 20 minutes or until internal temperature of pork reaches 145 degrees and potatoes are browned and crisp; turn and stir once after 10 minutes.

Per serving: 462 calories, 44 grams protein, 10 grams fat (20% calories from fat), 2.3 grams saturated fat, 44 grams carbohydrate, 164 milligrams cholesterol, 837 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Cannellini beans with rosemary

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus 1 teaspoon optional

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 small clove garlic, peeled and minced

2 (15-ounce) cans rinsed cannellini beans

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

Pepper to taste

Heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium. Add rosemary and lemon zest; cook and stir 30 seconds. Add garlic; cook and stir 30 seconds. Add beans; stir carefully to coat in oil. Squeeze in lemon juice; add salt and pepper. Cook, stirring constantly, 1 to 2 minutes or until beans are hot. Spoon into a warm serving bowl and add additional oil if desired.

Per serving: 228 calories, 8 grams protein, 8 grams fat (30% calories from fat), 1 gram saturated fat, 31 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 526 milligrams sodium, 8 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Bello burgers

Go meatless: Heat grill and coat 4 large portobello mushrooms, 1 large red bell pepper cut into quarters and 1 sliced red onion with cooking spray on both sides. Grill the vegetables on both sides about 4 to 6 minutes or until lightly charred and tender. Meanwhile, whisk together 2 tablespoons reduced-fat Italian dressing with 2 tablespoons low-fat mayonnaise. Spread whole-grain hamburger buns with dressing mixture. On bottom bun, layer lettuce, tomato, mushroom, peppers and onion. Cover with top bun.