Menu planner: Chili lime black bean farro salad fills the bill

Chili lime black bean farro salad

Makes 7 cups

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: For the farro

INGREDIENTS

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1 teaspoon lime zest

1 teaspoon chili powder

3/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 cup farro, cooked according to package directions

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed and drained

2 ears corn on the cob, kernels only, or 1 1/2 cups frozen corn

1 avocado, pitted, peeled and chopped

1/2 cup chopped red onion

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

In serving bowl, combine oil, lime juice, vinegar, lime zest, chili powder, salt and pepper until blended. Add cooked farro, beans, corn, avocado, onion and cilantro, stirring until evenly coated. Serve at room temperature or chilled. (Adapted from www.SwirlsOfFlavor.com, Gwynn Galvin)

Per serving: 276 calories, 9 grams protein, 11 grams fat (33% calories from fat), 1.5 grams saturated fat, 39 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 302 milligrams sodium, 8 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2 1/2

‘Paella; pronto

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 (10-ounce) package frozen petite green peas

1 (13 1/2-ounce) package mild to hot turkey sausage, cut into 1/4-inch pieces

3/4 to 1 pound chicken tenders cut into bite-sized pieces

1 medium chopped red bell pepper

1 crushed garlic clove

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1 (8-ounce) package yellow rice mix (discard seasoning packet; see NOTE)

2 cups water

1/8 teaspoon coarse salt and black pepper to taste

Microwave peas for 3 minutes on high (100% power); set aside. Meanwhile, in a large, nonstick skillet, cook sausage 3 to 4 minutes on medium-high; stir occasionally. Remove to a plate. Coat same skillet with cooking spray; add chicken and cook 4 to 5 minutes or until no longer pink. Transfer to separate plate. Recoat skillet with cooking spray and add bell pepper, garlic and thyme; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add rice mix, water and sausage; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, covered, 10 minutes or until most of the liquid has been absorbed. Stir peas and chicken into rice mixture and cook, covered, 5 minutes or until heated through. Add the salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

Per serving: 341 calories, 28 grams protein, 8 grams fat (21% calories from fat), 2.1 grams saturated fat, 37 grams carbohydrate, 95 milligrams cholesterol, 575 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2 1/2

NOTE: The rice seasoning packet can add as much as 400+ milligrams sodium per serving.

Curried chicken salad with marionberries

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt and pepper to taste

1/3 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

1 tablespoon dry white wine

2 tablespoons mango chutney

1 1/2 teaspoons curry powder

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1 chopped green onion

1 celery rib, chopped

1/4 cup golden raisins

2 cups fresh or frozen marionberries (see note)

1/4 cup roasted, salted cashews

Lettuce

In a large, nonstick skillet, heat oil on medium. Sprinkle chicken with the salt and pepper; cook 5 minutes on each side or to 165 degrees. Remove from pan, chill in refrigerator 20 to 30 minutes, and then cut into 1/2-inch cubes. Meanwhile, combine mayonnaise, wine, chutney, curry powder, lemon juice and ginger in a large bowl. Add chicken, green onions, celery, raisins and berries; toss to coat. (If using frozen berries, refrigerate 30 minutes before serving for flavors to blend.) Spoon salad onto a bed of lettuce. Just before serving, add cashews.

NOTE: Blackberries may be substituted for marionberries.

Per serving: 333 calories, 28 grams protein, 12 grams fat (32% calories from fat), 1.9 grams saturated fat, 28 grams carbohydrate, 83 milligrams cholesterol, 446 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2

Boneless pork loin

Add green beans with tomatoes, oregano and Greek feta.

Heat 3 tablespoons olive oil on medium in a wide saucepan. Add 1 cup finely chopped yellow onions and 2 cloves minced garlic; cook 3 minutes or until fragrant. Add 1 fennel bulb (thinly sliced; reserve several fronds); cook 3 minutes. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon each coarse and freshly ground pepper. Add 2 (14-ounce) cans undrained stewed tomatoes; bring to simmer. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook for 30 minutes or until mixture becomes saucy. Add 2 pounds trimmed green beans (cut into 2-inch pieces); simmer 15 to 30 minutes or until tender. Add 1/3 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley; simmer 5 minutes. Spoon into serving bowl; top with 1/2 cup crumbled Greek feta cheese and fennel fronds.

Chicken stir-fry

For a quick meal: Cook and stir 4 cups fresh vegetables for stir-fry (such as bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli and carrots) or 1 (1-pound) package frozen vegetables in 1 tablespoon canola oil on medium-high for 3 to 4 minutes or until softened. Add 1 (8- to 10-ounce) package refrigerated cooked sliced chicken breast and 1/2 cup stir-fry sauce; cook 1 to 2 minutes or until hot. Spoon over quick-cooking rice.

Hurry-up lasagna

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray and spread 1 1/4 cups (from a 26-ounce jar) red pasta sauce into dish. Arrange 12 frozen large cheese ravioli (from a 30-ounce bag) over sauce and scatter 1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach (thawed and squeezed dry) over ravioli. Top with 1 cup (of 2 cups total) part-skim shredded mozzarella cheese. Cover with another layer of ravioli, the remaining sauce and cheese. Cover tightly with foil and bake 25 minutes; uncover and bake 5 to 10 minutes more or until bubbly. Serve with celery canoes (cream cheese in celery sticks).

Pierogies

Go meatless: Cook 1 (16.9-ounce) package frozen potato and onion pierogies in boiling water for 5 minutes or until they float; remove from heat, drain and return to pot. Meanwhile, combine 1 1/2 cups marinara sauce, 1/2 cup sliced green olives and 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper; bring to a simmer. Pour sauce over hot pierogies; stir gently. Serve on individual plates and garnish top with dollops of reduced-fat ricotta cheese.