Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Menu Planner: Pair your swordfish steaks with yellow squash

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Susan Nicholson | Andrews McMeel Syndicate
   
Swordfish steaks are a delicious meal and easy to cook.

Pan-seared swordfish steaks

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: about 10 minutes

Cooking time: 7 to 11 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

4 (6- to 8-ounce) swordfish steaks, 1 inch thick

3/4 teaspoon coarse salt

Heat oil in 12-inch nonstick, skillet on medium-high until shimmering. Meanwhile, pat steaks dry with paper towels and sprinkle with salt. Place steaks in skillet and cook, flipping every 2 minutes, until golden brown and internal temperature reaches 130 degrees, 7 to 11 minutes. Transfer to plate and let rest 10 minutes before serving. Serve with fettuccine tossed with pesto and add steamed, fresh yellow squash.

Per serving: 234 calories, 29 grams protein, 12 grams fat (49% calories from fat), 2.5 grams saturated fat, no carbohydrate, 97 milligrams cholesterol, 480 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Chili with green salsa

Makes about 5 1/2 cups

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon canola oil

12 ounces chicken breast tenders, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

2 (15- to 19-ounce) cans rinsed white beans

1 3/4 to 2 cups mild or medium green salsa

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 cup unsalted chicken broth or water

1 cup grape tomatoes, cut into quarters

Heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Cook chicken, stirring constantly, 3 to 4 minutes or until it is no longer pink. Add beans, salsa, cilantro and broth or water; cook 5 minutes longer to blend flavors, stirring occasionally. Top with tomatoes and serve.

Per cup: 252 calories, 20 grams protein, 5 grams fat (18% calories from fat), 0.6 gram saturated fat, 29 grams carbohydrate, 45 milligrams cholesterol, 630 milligrams sodium, 6 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Banana sundae sauce

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons butter

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Pinch ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon water

4 ripe medium bananas, peeled, cut crosswise in half, then lengthwise in half

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

In a large nonstick skillet, melt butter on medium-high heat. Add sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon and water; stir until sugar begins to melt. Place bananas in single layer in skillet; cook 1 minute or until slightly softened. Shake skillet occasionally. Remove from heat, swirl in vanilla extract. Serve warm.

Per serving: 159 calories, 1 gram protein, 3 grams fat (17% calories from fat), 1.9 grams saturated fat, 34 grams carbohydrate, 8 milligrams cholesterol, 29 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Spaghetti with broccoli

Boil 1 pound fresh broccoli florets 2 to 3 minutes or until tender; set aside. Meanwhile, in a Dutch oven, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add 1 medium sliced onion; cook 5 minutes or until golden. Add 2 ounces sliced prosciutto (cut into strips); mix well. Add 4 1/4 cups water; bring to a boil. Stir in 12 ounces broken spaghetti; bring to a boil and cook 4 minutes. Turn off heat; add drained broccoli. Cover and let stand 3 minutes. Drain until preferred consistency. (Mixture will be soupy.) Ladle into bowls; top with freshly grated pecorino cheese to serve.

Add a mixed green salad and garlic bread on the side.

Quesadillas

Combine 1 cup shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese, 1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese, 1/4 cup chopped cilantro, 1/2 to 1 teaspoon chili powder and 1 (15-ounce) can rinsed reduced-sodium black beans. Spread 3/4 cup bean mixture over each of 4 (6-inch) whole-grain tortillas. Top each with another tortilla; press down lightly. In a nonstick skillet on medium-high, heat each quesadilla 2 minutes per side or until browned. Cut into wedges. Serve with deli carrot raisin salad.

Cheese-stuffed crepes

Go meatless: Heat oven to 375 degrees. Spoon 1 cup (of 2 cups) red pasta sauce into the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. In a bowl, mix 4 cups low-fat ricotta cheese, 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil, 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Spoon half of mixture into center of 8 crepes. Roll; place crepes, seam side down, into prepared dish. Spread 1 cup pasta sauce over crepes. Cover dish loosely with foil and bake 20 minutes. Remove foil. Bake 5 more minutes or until bubbly. Serve with a green salad.

TIP: Look for the crepes in the produce section (often near the fresh berries).

