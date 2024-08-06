Menu planner: Lentil salad a high-fiber addition to summer table

Lentil salad

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: Lentils, about 20 minutes; chilling time: 2 to 6 hours

INGREDIENTS

4 cups water

2 cups dried lentils

3/4 teaspoon coarse salt

2 large bay leaves

2 medium cucumbers, peeled, seeded and chopped

1 cup finely chopped celery

1 medium red onion, finely chopped

3/4 cup orange juice

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/2 cup crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese

Combine water, lentils, salt and bay leaves in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low; simmer 20 minutes or until lentils are tender. Drain; discard bay leaves. Combine the lentils, cucumbers, celery and onion in a medium bowl. Whisk together orange juice, vinegar and mustard. Add to lentil mixture. Cover and chill 2 to 6 hours. Garnish individual servings with feta cheese.

Per serving: 223 calories, 17 grams protein, 1 gram fat (5% calories from fat), 0.7 gram saturated fat, 39 grams carbohydrate, 3 milligrams cholesterol, 374 milligrams sodium, 8 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.5.

Rancho chicken

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 50 minutes; standing time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 (10 3/4-ounce) can reduced-fat reduced-sodium condensed cream of mushroom soup

1 (10 3/4-ounce) can reduced-fat reduced-sodium cream of chicken soup

1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chilies, with liquid

1 medium red bell pepper, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

12 (6- to 7-inch) corn tortillas cut into bite-size strips

2 1/2 cups shredded cooked chicken

8 ounces shredded 50% reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese

Sliced tomatoes and sliced green onions for garnish

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine 2 soups, tomatoes with chilies and liquid, bell pepper, onion, chili powder and black pepper; mix well. Set aside. To assemble: Sprinkle about 1/3 of the tortilla strips over bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Layer half of the chicken over tortilla strips; continue with half the soup mixture, half the cheese and another 1/3 of tortilla strips. Layer with chicken, soup mixture and tortilla strips. Bake, tightly covered with nonstick foil, 45 minutes or until bubbly around edges and center is hot. Increase heat to 400 degrees. Uncover; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake 4 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Remove from oven. Top with sliced tomatoes and onions. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Per serving: 288 calories, 25 grams protein, 9 grams fat (29% calories from fat), 4.2 grams saturated fat, 28 grams carbohydrate, 56 milligrams cholesterol, 659 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Bibb lettuce and chicken salad with peanut dressing

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: for the chicken

INGREDIENTS

Peanut dressing:

1/4 cup seasoned rice vinegar

3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

1 1/2 tablespoons fish sauce

1/4 cup vegetable oil

Salad:

2 heads bibb lettuce (1 pound), leaves separated and torn

1 English cucumber, cut into 2-inch-long matchsticks

1/4 cup thinly sliced hot cherry peppers (from jar)

4 cups cooked chicken, thinly sliced

1/4 cup fresh mint, torn

For the dressing: Combine vinegar, peanut butter and fish sauce in a bowl. Microwave 15 seconds or until peanut butter has just softened. Add oil and whisk until smooth and fully combined.

For the salad: In a large bowl, toss lettuce, cucumber, cherry peppers and 3 tablespoons dressing together. Divide salad among 4 individual plates. Serve, topping individual portions with chicken. Drizzle with remaining dressing and sprinkle with mint.

(Adapted from “The Complete Salad Cookbook,” America’s Test Kitchen.)

Per serving: 478 calories, 49 grams protein, 25 grams fat (48% calories from fat), 3.4 grams saturated fat, 13 grams carbohydrate, 119 milligrams cholesterol, 1,026 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Potatoes au gratin

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Coat an 8-by-12-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Scrub and thinly slice 2 pounds red potatoes. Arrange half of the potatoes in dish; drizzle with 1 tablespoon (of 2 tablespoons) melted butter and season to taste with coarse salt and pepper. Top with 1/4 cup (of 1/2 cup total) shredded Gruyere cheese; repeat layers. Bring 1 cup 2% milk to a simmer; pour over potatoes. Coat top with cooking spray. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

Black beans pizzas

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In medium bowl, combine 1/2 cup mild salsa, 1 1/2 cups rinsed canned reduced-sodium black beans, 1/4 cup chopped cilantro and 1/4 teaspoon cumin; mix well. Spread on 5 or 6 split whole-grain English muffin halves. Divide and top with 1 cup shredded 50% reduced-fat cheddar cheese. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until hot. Garnish with reduced-fat sour cream and guacamole.

