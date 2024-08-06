The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Recipes

Menu planner: Lentil salad a high-fiber addition to summer table

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.


By  Susan Nicholson | Andrews McMeel Syndicate
   
Lentils are the base of a no-meat salad that also includes cucumbers, celery, red onion and feta cheese.

Lentils are the base of a no-meat salad that also includes cucumbers, celery, red onion and feta cheese.

adobe.stock.com

Share

Lentil salad

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: Lentils, about 20 minutes; chilling time: 2 to 6 hours

INGREDIENTS

4 cups water

2 cups dried lentils

3/4 teaspoon coarse salt

2 large bay leaves

2 medium cucumbers, peeled, seeded and chopped

1 cup finely chopped celery

1 medium red onion, finely chopped

3/4 cup orange juice

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/2 cup crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese

Combine water, lentils, salt and bay leaves in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low; simmer 20 minutes or until lentils are tender. Drain; discard bay leaves. Combine the lentils, cucumbers, celery and onion in a medium bowl. Whisk together orange juice, vinegar and mustard. Add to lentil mixture. Cover and chill 2 to 6 hours. Garnish individual servings with feta cheese.

Per serving: 223 calories, 17 grams protein, 1 gram fat (5% calories from fat), 0.7 gram saturated fat, 39 grams carbohydrate, 3 milligrams cholesterol, 374 milligrams sodium, 8 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.5.

Rancho chicken

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 50 minutes; standing time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 (10 3/4-ounce) can reduced-fat reduced-sodium condensed cream of mushroom soup

1 (10 3/4-ounce) can reduced-fat reduced-sodium cream of chicken soup

1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chilies, with liquid

1 medium red bell pepper, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

12 (6- to 7-inch) corn tortillas cut into bite-size strips

2 1/2 cups shredded cooked chicken

8 ounces shredded 50% reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese

Sliced tomatoes and sliced green onions for garnish

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine 2 soups, tomatoes with chilies and liquid, bell pepper, onion, chili powder and black pepper; mix well. Set aside. To assemble: Sprinkle about 1/3 of the tortilla strips over bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Layer half of the chicken over tortilla strips; continue with half the soup mixture, half the cheese and another 1/3 of tortilla strips. Layer with chicken, soup mixture and tortilla strips. Bake, tightly covered with nonstick foil, 45 minutes or until bubbly around edges and center is hot. Increase heat to 400 degrees. Uncover; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake 4 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Remove from oven. Top with sliced tomatoes and onions. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Per serving: 288 calories, 25 grams protein, 9 grams fat (29% calories from fat), 4.2 grams saturated fat, 28 grams carbohydrate, 56 milligrams cholesterol, 659 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Bibb lettuce and chicken salad with peanut dressing

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: for the chicken

INGREDIENTS

Peanut dressing:

1/4 cup seasoned rice vinegar

3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

1 1/2 tablespoons fish sauce

1/4 cup vegetable oil

Salad:

2 heads bibb lettuce (1 pound), leaves separated and torn

1 English cucumber, cut into 2-inch-long matchsticks

1/4 cup thinly sliced hot cherry peppers (from jar)

4 cups cooked chicken, thinly sliced

1/4 cup fresh mint, torn

For the dressing: Combine vinegar, peanut butter and fish sauce in a bowl. Microwave 15 seconds or until peanut butter has just softened. Add oil and whisk until smooth and fully combined.

For the salad: In a large bowl, toss lettuce, cucumber, cherry peppers and 3 tablespoons dressing together. Divide salad among 4 individual plates. Serve, topping individual portions with chicken. Drizzle with remaining dressing and sprinkle with mint.

(Adapted from “The Complete Salad Cookbook,” America’s Test Kitchen.)

Per serving: 478 calories, 49 grams protein, 25 grams fat (48% calories from fat), 3.4 grams saturated fat, 13 grams carbohydrate, 119 milligrams cholesterol, 1,026 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Potatoes au gratin

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Coat an 8-by-12-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Scrub and thinly slice 2 pounds red potatoes. Arrange half of the potatoes in dish; drizzle with 1 tablespoon (of 2 tablespoons) melted butter and season to taste with coarse salt and pepper. Top with 1/4 cup (of 1/2 cup total) shredded Gruyere cheese; repeat layers. Bring 1 cup 2% milk to a simmer; pour over potatoes. Coat top with cooking spray. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

Black beans pizzas

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In medium bowl, combine 1/2 cup mild salsa, 1 1/2 cups rinsed canned reduced-sodium black beans, 1/4 cup chopped cilantro and 1/4 teaspoon cumin; mix well. Spread on 5 or 6 split whole-grain English muffin halves. Divide and top with 1 cup shredded 50% reduced-fat cheddar cheese. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until hot. Garnish with reduced-fat sour cream and guacamole.

Share
Next Up In Recipes
Not as world-famous as ramen or sushi, the humble onigiri is soul food in Japan
Menu Planner: Pair your swordfish steaks with yellow squash
Top sirloin cap is a cut of meat that's flavorful, especially when grilled
Menu planner: Chili lime black bean farro salad fills the bill
Menu Planner: It's a good day for grilled red curry mahi-mahi with pineapple salsa
Caesar salad, invented in Mexico by Italian immigrants, is still pleasing palates after 100 years
The Latest
The isolated world of Green (Michael Shannon, left) and Rabbit (Travis A. Knight) is upended by the arrival of Birdy (Lawrence Grimm) in "Turret" at A Red Orchid Theatre. | Fadeout Media and Jesus Santos
Theater
'Turret' and 'Young Frankenstein' top the 2024 Equity Jeff Awards nominations
Celebrating their 56th anniversary, the awards recognize excellence in Chicago’s Equity theater productions.
By Erica Thompson
 
Caleb Williams
Bears
Expectations for Caleb Williams will only become a 'killer' if Bears let them
In a scene captured by the “Hard Knocks” documentary, Nick Saban said Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has no shortage of pressure on him.
By Patrick Finley
 
DAVEMATTHEWS-08XX24-2.jpg
Chicago History
20 years after that disgusting Dave Matthews Band incident, victims now can laugh about it
‘It was just terribly upsetting,’ says captain of the boat doused with liquid waste from the rock group’s tour bus that fateful day.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, right, laughs as he stands with Fridley, Minn., Mayor Scott Lund during a visit to the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley, Minn., Monday, April 3, 2023.
DNC 2024
Who is Tim Walz, the Minnesota governor Kamala Harris has picked as her running mate?
After six terms in Congress, Walz, a military veteran, union supporter and former high school teacher, won his first term as governor in 2018.
By AP
 
DAMENSTATION-080624-36.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Inauguran la tan esperada estación de tren de la Línea Verde en la Avenida Damen
Ofrece una conexión al United Center a tiempo para la Convención Nacional Demócrata que comienza en dos semanas.
By David Struett
 