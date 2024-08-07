Cauliflower 'couscous' salad — a grainy side dish without the grains

Invite this side dish to your next barbecue and your vegetarian friends will thank you (and so will anyone else looking for a delicious way to enjoy their vegetables).

The star of this recipe is cauliflower. The humble crucifer steps in as a healthy, gluten-free substitute for wheat in a lemony and very chopped salad.

When finely chopped, cauliflower is a great replacement for grains and pasta, with the bonus of adding refreshing sweet and nutty flavor and a host of nutrients. The sturdy texture resembles couscous grains, resulting in a light, veggie-forward salad or side dish.

Blitz the cauliflower florets into tiny pieces in a food processor, then saute the pieces in a pan until they are crisp-tender; this will take only a few minutes. Then proceed as you would with a traditional couscous or tabbouleh salad.

Add handfuls of fragrant chopped leafy herbs, a shower of dried spices, peppers and chiles, and a generous squeeze of citrus to brighten the layers of texture and flavor.

It makes for an excellent side dish or light meal that is perfect for outdoor dining, since it can be served warm or cold.

Cauliflower ‘Couscous’ Salad

Yield: Serves 4 to 6

INGREDIENTS:

1 medium head cauliflower, 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 pounds

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 large garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper or Aleppo chile flakes

2 to 3 thin scallions, white and green parts thinly sliced

1 sweet red pepper, seeded and finely diced

1 small poblano pepper, seeded and finely diced

1 red or green jalapeno pepper, stemmed and seeded, finely chopped

1 cup Italian parsley leaves, chopped

1/2 cup cilantro leaves, chopped

1/2 cup mint leaves, chopped

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS:

1. Remove the leaves and core of the cauliflower. Coarsely chop the florets and place in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until the florets are finely chopped and about the size of rice grains.

2. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the cauliflower and season with the salt. Saute until the cauliflower begins to soften, 2 to 3 minutes.

3. Stir in the garlic, paprika, cumin, coriander and red chili flakes. Continue to cook until the cauliflower is crisp-tender but not mushy, 3 to 4 minutes more, stirring frequently. Taste for seasoning and add more salt if desired.

4. Stir in the scallions and peppers, then remove from the heat. Transfer to a bowl. Add the parsley, cilantro, mint, lemon zest and black pepper and stir to combine. Taste again for seasoning. Cool slightly. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Lynda Balslev is an award-winning writer, cookbook author and recipe developer, and authors the blog TasteFood, More recipes can be found at chicago.suntimes.com/taste.