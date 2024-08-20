Menu Planner: Top round ranch salad makes a satisfying family meal
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
Top round ranch salad
Makes 6 servings
Preparation time: 15 minutes; marinating time: 6 hours to overnight
Cooking time: 12 to 19 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 top round beef steak, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 1/2 pounds)
1 1/3 cups salsa, divided
8 cups chopped iceberg lettuce
1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup frozen corn, thawed
1/3 cup ranch dressing
1 cup broken tortilla chips (optional)
Place beef and 1 cup salsa in resealable plastic bag; close bag securely and turn to coat. Marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grill over medium ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, turning occasionally, 12 to 14 minutes (or 16 to 19 minutes on preheated gas grill) for medium-rare doneness. Do not overcook. Meanwhile, combine lettuce, beans and corn in shallow serving bowl; toss. Carve steak into thin slices; arrange on top of salad. Drizzle dressing and 1/3 cup salsa separately over beef. Sprinkle with chips, if desired.
Per serving: 323 calories, 32 grams protein, 9 grams fat (25% calories from fat), 2.1 grams saturated fat, 30 grams carbohydrate, 78 milligrams cholesterol, 507 milligrams sodium, 7 grams fiber.
Carb count: 2.
Chili chicken enchiladas
Makes 8 enchiladas
Preparation time: about 15 minutes
Cooking time: 40 to 45 minutes
INGREDIENTS
2 cups chopped cooked chicken (about 12 ounces)
6 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese (about 1 1/2 cups)
1/2 cup sliced roasted red peppers or diced pimentos (from jar), drained
1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chiles, drained
1 cup reduced-fat sour cream
1 (10-ounce) can enchilada sauce, divided
8 whole-grain tortillas (7- to 8-inch diameter)
4 ounces shredded 50% reduced-fat cheddar cheese (about 1 cup)
Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and additional sour cream, if desired
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 13-by-9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, combine chicken, cheese, red peppers, chiles and sour cream; mix well. Spread about 2 teaspoons enchilada sauce on each tortilla. Top each with about 1/3 cup chicken mixture. Roll; arrange, seam side down, in baking dish. Top with remaining enchilada sauce; sprinkle with cheddar cheese. Cover with nonstick foil; bake 40 to 45 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Remove foil for last 5 minutes of baking time. Serve with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and additional sour cream, if desired.
Per enchilada: 367 calories, 25 grams protein, 16 grams fat (38% calories from fat), 8.1 grams saturated fat, 32 grams carbohydrate, 72 milligrams cholesterol, 836 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.
Carb count: 2.
Mushroom and chicken teriyaki
Makes 6 servings
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: less than 15 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1/4 cup lower-sodium or regular teriyaki sauce
1 teaspoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 cup water
2 teaspoons canola oil
12 ounces sliced fresh white mushrooms (about 4 1/2 cups)
4 ounces fresh shiitake mushrooms, stems removed and sliced (about 1 1/2 cups)
1 large red bell pepper, sliced
3 green onions, sliced
2 teaspoons sliced garlic
1 1/2 cups cooked chicken, cut into thin strips (about 6 ounces)
In a small bowl, combine teriyaki sauce, cornstarch, ginger and water; set aside. In a large, nonstick skillet, heat oil on medium-high. Add all mushrooms; cook and stir 3 minutes or until they release their liquid. Add bell pepper, green onions and garlic; cook and stir 5 minutes or until mushroom liquid evaporates and garlic begins to brown. Add chicken and stir. Add teriyaki mixture; cook and stir 3 minutes or until slightly thickened. Serve immediately.
Per serving: 109 calories, 12 grams protein, 3 grams fat (26% calories from fat), 0.5 gram saturated fat, 8 grams carbohydrate, 24 milligrams cholesterol, 323 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.
Carb count: 0.5.
Angel hair pasta with lemon and chicken
A quick meal: Cook 1 (9-ounce) package refrigerated angel hair pasta according to directions; drain and transfer to a serving bowl. Add 1 (8- to 10-ounce) package chopped cooked chicken breast, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, 2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley, 1/4 teaspoon dried marjoram, 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt; toss to mix.