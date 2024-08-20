Menu Planner: Top round ranch salad makes a satisfying family meal

Top round ranch salad

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes; marinating time: 6 hours to overnight

Cooking time: 12 to 19 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 top round beef steak, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 1/2 pounds)

1 1/3 cups salsa, divided

8 cups chopped iceberg lettuce

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup frozen corn, thawed

1/3 cup ranch dressing

1 cup broken tortilla chips (optional)

Place beef and 1 cup salsa in resealable plastic bag; close bag securely and turn to coat. Marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grill over medium ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, turning occasionally, 12 to 14 minutes (or 16 to 19 minutes on preheated gas grill) for medium-rare doneness. Do not overcook. Meanwhile, combine lettuce, beans and corn in shallow serving bowl; toss. Carve steak into thin slices; arrange on top of salad. Drizzle dressing and 1/3 cup salsa separately over beef. Sprinkle with chips, if desired.

Per serving: 323 calories, 32 grams protein, 9 grams fat (25% calories from fat), 2.1 grams saturated fat, 30 grams carbohydrate, 78 milligrams cholesterol, 507 milligrams sodium, 7 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Chili chicken enchiladas

Makes 8 enchiladas

Preparation time: about 15 minutes

Cooking time: 40 to 45 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 cups chopped cooked chicken (about 12 ounces)

6 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese (about 1 1/2 cups)

1/2 cup sliced roasted red peppers or diced pimentos (from jar), drained

1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chiles, drained

1 cup reduced-fat sour cream

1 (10-ounce) can enchilada sauce, divided

8 whole-grain tortillas (7- to 8-inch diameter)

4 ounces shredded 50% reduced-fat cheddar cheese (about 1 cup)

Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and additional sour cream, if desired

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 13-by-9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, combine chicken, cheese, red peppers, chiles and sour cream; mix well. Spread about 2 teaspoons enchilada sauce on each tortilla. Top each with about 1/3 cup chicken mixture. Roll; arrange, seam side down, in baking dish. Top with remaining enchilada sauce; sprinkle with cheddar cheese. Cover with nonstick foil; bake 40 to 45 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Remove foil for last 5 minutes of baking time. Serve with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and additional sour cream, if desired.

Per enchilada: 367 calories, 25 grams protein, 16 grams fat (38% calories from fat), 8.1 grams saturated fat, 32 grams carbohydrate, 72 milligrams cholesterol, 836 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Mushroom and chicken teriyaki

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup lower-sodium or regular teriyaki sauce

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 cup water

2 teaspoons canola oil

12 ounces sliced fresh white mushrooms (about 4 1/2 cups)

4 ounces fresh shiitake mushrooms, stems removed and sliced (about 1 1/2 cups)

1 large red bell pepper, sliced

3 green onions, sliced

2 teaspoons sliced garlic

1 1/2 cups cooked chicken, cut into thin strips (about 6 ounces)

In a small bowl, combine teriyaki sauce, cornstarch, ginger and water; set aside. In a large, nonstick skillet, heat oil on medium-high. Add all mushrooms; cook and stir 3 minutes or until they release their liquid. Add bell pepper, green onions and garlic; cook and stir 5 minutes or until mushroom liquid evaporates and garlic begins to brown. Add chicken and stir. Add teriyaki mixture; cook and stir 3 minutes or until slightly thickened. Serve immediately.

Per serving: 109 calories, 12 grams protein, 3 grams fat (26% calories from fat), 0.5 gram saturated fat, 8 grams carbohydrate, 24 milligrams cholesterol, 323 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Angel hair pasta with lemon and chicken

A quick meal: Cook 1 (9-ounce) package refrigerated angel hair pasta according to directions; drain and transfer to a serving bowl. Add 1 (8- to 10-ounce) package chopped cooked chicken breast, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, 2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley, 1/4 teaspoon dried marjoram, 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt; toss to mix.