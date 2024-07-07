The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Red Stars Sports Soccer

Headed to Olympics, Red Stars' Mallory Swanson grateful for support after major knee injury

Swanson tore her left patella tendon playing for the U.S. in April 2023 but has returned to form and earned a trip to Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE Headed to Olympics, Red Stars' Mallory Swanson grateful for support after major knee injury
Mallory Swanson earned a spot on the United States women's national team roster for the upcoming Olympics.

Mallory Swanson earned a spot on the U.S. women’s national team roster for the Olympics.

Gretchen Schneider/Red Stars

On April 8, 2023, in Austin, Texas, Mallory Swanson tore her left patella tendon playing for the U.S. in a friendly against Ireland. The injury dashed her hopes of competing for the U.S. in that summer’s World Cup and ended her NWSL season with the Red Stars.

The tear could have snuffed out more than just a year of Swanson’s prime, altering the rest of her career. Appearing on “The Women’s Game” podcast last winter with USWNT teammate Sam Mewis, Swanson recalled seeing her displaced kneecap and later needing an additional surgery because of a septic joint that required six weeks of anti-biotics via an IV.

She persevered through rehab and made it all the way back, resuming her role this year as the Red Stars’ most dangerous attacker. On Saturday, she scored the Red Stars’ only goal in a 1-0 victory at Houston. It marked her seventh goal of the season and extended her scoring streak to four games.

Her performance and talent also vaulted her to the front of the national team lineup. New coach Emma Hayes selected her for the USWNT’s Olympic roster for her first major international tournament since the 2019 World Cup.

On Monday, Swanson reflected on what she has gone through, recognizing those around her who kept her spirits up and encouraged her to keep going after she was carted off the field in Austin.

“Definitely wouldn’t be back if I didn’t have their support,” she said at Red Stars practice. “The support of my teammates, the coaches, organization, my friends and family — I give all the credit to them. When you’re down bad, it’s those people that you need to pick you up. I definitely wouldn’t be here without them.”

One of those people is a Red Stars teammate who will join Swanson on the plane to Paris. A stalwart for the USWNT, Alyssa Naeher has been the No. 1 U.S. goalkeeper for almost a decade.

Swanson appreciates her presence — and the evolution of their relationship.

“Our relationship and our friendship has completely changed throughout,” Swanson said. “I met Alyssa in 2016, and ever since then, she’s kind of been by my side and has always supported me. Throughout the years, it’s been really special just to not only share on-field experiences but off the field, and have each other continue to grow as players and also as people.”

Naeher has seen the ups and downs Swanson has had to navigate and is proud her teammate is headed to Paris. She wants Swanson and the rest of the group to return home with something else as a reward for their work.

“To have a firsthand view of the last few years for her and everything she’s put in, all the work that she’s done both on and off the field to get to this point, I know it has not been easy for her,” Naeher said. “As a friend, as a teammate, just to watch her . . . . I know she, along with everybody else, was excited to get that official call from Emma. I couldn’t be happier for her.

“I’m proud of her, I’m excited to go over there with her. Hopefully we can come back with a gold medal.”

Next Up In Sports
Finding the real wacky world of the outdoors
Previewing the 2024 Chicago Street Race
Bulls send DeMar DeRozan to Kings in three-team sign-and-trade
Cubs punchless, hapless in shutout loss to Angels
Blackhawks sign Artyom Levshunov to entry-level contract, pulling him out of Michigan State
Status of Sky's new practice facility remains uncertain
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Grandchild calls her other grandma 'MeeMaw' — but that's MY nickname
Woman is unhappy that the youngster was told not to address her by the label that her four other grandkids use.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A piggy bank with a sad face.
Someone in Chicago
How do I tell friends and family about my debt?
Tell your friends and family about your money issues when you feel more secure about your situation which, depending on your debt, could take more than a couple of months to fix.
By Ismael Pérez
 
NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250
NASCAR In Chicago
Previewing the 2024 Chicago Street Race
“Street tracks are different every year, no matter where you go,” Shane van Gisbergen said. “The burial location is always different, whether inside the curb or on top of it. The track always changes.”
By Kyle Williams
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, July 7, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
CFD-01.JPG
Crime
17 killed, 82 wounded in shootings during extended Fourth of July weekend in Chicago
Of those shot, 24 were in mass shootings in Greater Grand Crossing, the Near West Side, Douglas and Austin.
By Sun-Times Wire
 