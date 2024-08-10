The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 10, 2024
U.S. women win Olympic soccer gold as Red Stars' Mallory Swanson scores winning goal

The Americans, who hadn’t won gold since the 2012 London Olympics, closed out an undefeated run to the title in their first international campaign under new coach Emma Hayes.

By  Anne M. Peterson | AP
   
Paris Olympics Soccer

Mallory Swanson of the United States celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the women’s soccer gold medal match between Brazil and the United States at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics on Saturday.

Francisco Seco/AP

PARIS — The U.S. women’s soccer team won its fifth Olympic gold medal by beating Brazil 1-0 on an early second-half goal by Mallory Swanson of the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday at the Paris Games.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who also plays for the Red Stars, preserved the win with a one-handed save on Adriana’s header in stoppage time at Parc des Princes.

The loss is more heartbreak for Brazil and its iconic star, Marta. The six-time world player of the year has never won a Women’s World Cup or an Olympics. This is expected to be her last major international tournament.

It was the third victory for the United States over Brazil in an Olympic final. The Americans also beat the Brazilians in the 2004 in Athens and four years later in Beijing.

Brazil has never finished better than runner up at the Olympics.

Three years ago in Tokyo, the U.S. settled for the bronze medal. The Americans were knocked out in the quarterfinals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Swanson’s 57th-minute goal came in her 100th appearance with the United States.

“I’m very emotional,” U.S. coach Emma Hayes said. “It’s been a dream of mine to be in this position. I have to thank my dad because he’s the one who pushed me to this point to be able to come and coach an unbelievable group of players that have received me so well and taken on board everything I have asked. They are tremendous people and players and role models. Yeah, I love them.”

Tom Cruise and former U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe were among those in the crowd.

The U.S. also won gold in 1996 at the Atlanta Games in the first women’s soccer tournament at the Olympics.

