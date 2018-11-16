Two documentary films focus on 2 religious figures with Chicago ties

Mother Cabrini, the first canonized U.S. citizen, was very active in Little Italy in the early 1900s. This image is from "Frances Xavier Cabrini: The People’s Saint." | Provided photo

Two recent film documentaries focus on religious figures with deep ties to Chicago — Cardinal Francis George and Mother Cabrini.

The newer of the two films, “A Glorious Life: Cardinal Francis George,” debuted last month and chronicles the life of the first Chicago native to serve as Chicago’s Catholic archbishop. George died of cancer in 2015.

The other documentary is “Frances Xavier Cabrini: The People’s Saint.” Mother Cabrini, a nun, was from Italy but founded schools, orphanages and hospitals in the United States and elsewhere.

One of the filmmakers described her as “a great humanitarian who ministered to children, the poor, the sick and newly arrived immigrants and spent many years in Chicago” with her “message of compassion . . . highly relevant for our times.”

The movie was filmed partly in Chicago and had local screenings this fall.

