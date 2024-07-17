RNC day one photos

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to delegates on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A bandage covers President Donald Trump’e ear on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The crowd reacts to President Donald Trump on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), point to supporters on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Thousands attend the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Delegates attend the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Delegates attend the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Illinois delegate Susan Sweeney wears a top hat on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Delegates attend the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Illinois delegate Diane Jordan smiles at someone in the crowd on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (center) attends the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former President Donald Trump greets his running mate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump walks onto the floor on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A delegate from Montana with pins on her hat on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A delegate writes Vance on a sign on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Delegates attend the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Delegates attend the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Illinois Delegate Mark Shaw makes an announcement on the floor at the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum at 1111 N Vel R. Phillips Ave at Milwaukee, WI Monday, July 15, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A supporter takes a photo in from the Trump 2024 sign on the floor at the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum at 1111 N Vel R. Phillips Ave at Milwaukee, WI Monday, July 15, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Donald Trump Jr. looks up on the stage on the floor at the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum at 1111 N Vel R. Phillips Ave at Milwaukee, WI Monday, July 15, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Supporters hold Trump signs on the floor at the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum at 1111 N Vel R. Phillips Ave at Milwaukee, WI Monday, July 15, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A supporter holds a trump sign on the floor of the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum at 1111 N Vel R. Phillips Ave at Milwaukee, WI Monday, July 15, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Supporters hold Trump signs on the floor at the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum at 1111 N Vel R. Phillips Ave at Milwaukee, WI Monday, July 15, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Vice President candidate JD Vance points at attendees on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) greets Donald Trump Jr. on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former President Donald Trump greets Tucker Carlson as he enters the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former President Donald Trump greets his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, as he enters the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

President Donald Trump fist bumps as he leaves the convention on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A delegate holds up a sign during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Charles J. Kirk, an American conservative political activist, speaks to delegates on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Vice President candidate JD Vance touches his chest as the crowd cheers on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times